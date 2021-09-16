Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

16 September 2021, 18:28 | Updated: 16 September 2021, 18:32

By Seán Hickey

Maajid Nawaz makes a pitch to 'address the strategic problems headed our way' by reforming the union.

As anti-monarchy billboards popped up around Wales, Maajid Nawaz argued that the gesture was an example of a far bigger problem awaiting the UK. "Is it time to modernise our state?" He wondered.

He pointed out the issues facing the nation currently, citing "growing independence movements in Scotland and Wales" and tensions stemming from the Northern Ireland protocol as points of contestation for many in the UK.

He added that an "unprecedented power grab at the top" during the coronavirus pandemic has further deepened anger in some communities at the current state of Britain's institutions.

"There doesn't appear to be anything in stone, like the US constitution, preventing power grabs at the top."

He added that young people today are "aware of the nature of the class system" which he claimed "stacks itself up against anyone who isn't related to the royal bloodlines."

He then gave listeners his pitch.

"If we all agreed as equals to become a federal republic it would well be a solution."

"You would allow Northern Ireland to have their own vote to whether they join the Republic of Ireland or not" he added, while Scotland and Wales should be offered to become members of a federal republic.

"We'd also need a written constitution" and an "elected second chamber" he added.

Maajid finally called for "electoral reform or proportional representation", bringing an end to the first-past-the-post system.

He concluded by telling listeners that by making these changes, they would "adequately address the strategic problems headed our way with the independence movements, the power grabs at the top, and with the youth increasingly now more aware, and wanting more and more social justice and democracy."

