Queen 'supports Black Lives Matter', says senior royal insider

10 September 2021, 01:03

The Queen reportedly supports the Black Lives Matter movement.
By Emma Soteriou

The Queen and royal family support the Black Lives Matter movement, a senior royal insider has revealed.

Sir Ken Olisa - the first black Lord-Lieutenant for London - made the discovery following the devastating murder of George Floyd in the US.

Floyd's death triggered anti-racism demonstrations around the world as part of the movement, which has also been backed by Harry and Meghan.

When asked if the palace supported Black Lives Matter during a Channel 4 interview, Sir Ken said: "The answer is easily yes."

He explained: "I have discussed with the royal household this whole issue of race particularly in the last 12 months since the George Floyd incident."

"It's a hot conversation topic. The question is what more can we do to bind society to remove these barriers."

He added: "They [the royals] care passionately about making this one nation bound by the same values."

It comes after the royal rift between the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was recently reignited over racism.

During their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Harry and Meghan made a series of allegations, suggesting a member of the family was racist - but not the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh.

They claimed that someone had raised concerns over how dark their son Archie's skin tone might be before he was born and also suggested racism was a factor behind the decision to deny Archie security protection or the title of prince.

In response, Buckingham Palace said the Queen was "saddened" over Harry and Meghan's struggles but added that "some recollections may vary" over other allegations.

The Duke of Cambridge also defended the monarchy following the interview, saying "we're very much not a racist family".

However, in the Sussexes' upcoming biography - Finding Freedom - the epilogue revealed that they felt the Queen had failed to take full accountability for the issues raised.

