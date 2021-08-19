Harry and Meghan 'not surprised by Queen's response' over Oprah interview allegations

19 August 2021, 08:59 | Updated: 19 August 2021, 09:55

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step down as senior royals in January 2020.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step down as senior royals in January 2020. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

In a fresh sign of the rift between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family, the couple were "not surprised" at the Queen's remarks following their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, a biography of the couple is to say.

During their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March Harry and Meghan made a series of allegations against the royal family, including accusing an unnamed member of racism, although confirmed this was not the Queen or late Duke of Edinburgh. 

The couple told Winfrey that the unnamed royal had expressed concerns to Harry about "how dark" their child's skin would be while the duchess was expecting her first child.

Before the birth of his first child, Archie, Harry was reportedly asked "how dark" the child's skin would be by a member of the royal family
Before the birth of his first child, Archie, Harry was reportedly asked "how dark" the child's skin would be by a member of the royal family. Picture: Alamy

They also alleged that the institution failed to support Meghan despite being aware that she was suicidal, and discussed reportedly troubled relationships with Harry’s father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.

During an emotional TV interview last year, Meghan appeared visibly upset when asked if she was "ok" by the interviewer. "Not many people have asked if I'm ok", she later said.

Buckingham Palace later said the Queen was "saddened" over Harry and Meghan's struggles. It added that "some recollections may vary" over the other allegations.

The novel Finding Freedom was announced months after the couple left the royal family in 2020. It is believed to be informed by sources close to the couple, as well as some contributions from the Duchess herself via third parties.

In a new epilogue written by the book’s authors, Omid Scoobie and Carolyn Durand, unnamed sources close to the couple claim that Harry and Meghan felt that the Queen’s comments demonstrated the monarchy failed to take full accountability for the issues raised in the interview.

READ MORE: Updated book on Harry and Meghan to be released featuring Prince Philip 'heartbreak'

READ MORE: Prince Harry to release memoir revealing 'highs and lows' of his life as royal

A new copy of the book, to include the new epilogue, will be published in paperback on 31 August.

The epilogue states: "The Queen's 'recollections may vary' comment 'did not go unnoticed' by the couple, who a close source said were 'not surprised' that full ownership was not taken. 'Months later and little accountability has been taken', a pal of Meghan added. 'How can you move forward with that?'"

According to Scoobie, Harry and Meghan are "really excited" for the next steps in their public life.

Following the sudden collapse of the Afghan government and takeover of the Taliban this week, the couple released a statement through the Archewell website on 17 August, expressing their heartbreak over the state of the "exceptionally fragile" world.

READ MORE: What allegations have been made against Prince Andrew in US lawsuit?

READ MORE: Prince Andrew’s legal team accused of 'stonewalling' Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers

"As an international community, it is the decisions we make now — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will prove our humanity."

The couple also urged global leaders to speed up humanitarian talks and asked people to support charities trying to help humanitarian efforts.

In January 2020, the Sussexes announced that they were to step down as senior royals. They are now living in California, and have signed a series of deals to fund their lives, now that they are not eligible for royal funding. These include companies Netflix and Spotify, and are thought to be worth over £100 million. 

The duke is set to publish his own memoirs in 2022. The royal family is reportedly already bracing for the book’s consequences.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighbourhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban marks Afghan independence as challenges to rule emerge
Pakistan flag

At least three killed and scores injured in attack on Shiite Muslims in Pakistan
Ben Wallace has backed Dominic Raab.

Defence Secretary defends Dominic Raab as Labour calls for him to be sacked
Protesters march during a protest against mandatory vaccinations, in Riga, Latvia (Dmitrijs Sujzics/AP)

Thousands attend Latvian protest against mandatory vaccinations
Joe Biden said he could not see how the chaos at Kabul airport could have been avoided

Chaos at Afghanistan airport evacuation was 'inevitable', defiant Joe Biden says
Nicole Kidman (Matt Crossick/PA)

Hong Kong acknowledges quarantine exemption as Nicole Kidman films TV series

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Afghans continue to wait at airport in Kabul

'Grim' desperate and sad' scenes as mothers throw babies over fence at Kabul airport
Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'

Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'
UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood
'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty
The former Royal Marine was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-Marine in Kabul's powerful message to Boris Johnson and MPs on Afghanistan
Tory MP: Biden pulled out of Afghanistan 'because it sounded good'

Tory MP: Biden pulled out of Afghanistan 'because it sounded good'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London