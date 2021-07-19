Duke of Sussex to publish 'wholly truthful' book on his life in 2022

Prince Harry said the book will tell the "highs and lows" of his life in an "accurate and wholly truthful" way. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Duke of Sussex is to publish a literary memoir next year, promising to be an "accurate and wholly truthful" account of his life.

It will cover his lifetime in the public eye, including his time in the military, marriage and fatherhood.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” said Prince Harry.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first hand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

The book, to be published by Penguin Random House, is expected to be released in late 2022.

In the UK it will be published by Transworld, an imprint of the company.

Harry will be donating the proceeds to charity, it is said.

"All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry's literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years,” said Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House.

"Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognised for his courage and openness.

"It is for that reason we're excited to publish his honest and moving story."