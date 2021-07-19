No10 urged to explain amber list rule change for people who aren't 'UK vaccinated'

A last-minute announcement that fully vaccinated travellers returning to England from France will continue to have to quarantine from Monday has caused “mass confusion”. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

There was mounting frustration today after it emerged that the UK does not recognise identical jabs administered by other countries as part of its travel 'traffic light system.'

The rule which allows vaccinated people returning to Britain from most amber list countries without quarantine from Monday has changed and now only applies to those who have received their jabs “under the UK vaccination programme”.

It comes after a last-minute announcement that fully vaccinated travellers returning to England from France will continue to have to quarantine.

There are different rules for people who have been jabbed in the UK and those that have not.

If you are double jabbed under the UK programme, and you arrived in England before 4am on Monday 19 July, you must continue to quarantine for 10 days and take day 2 and day 8 COVID-19 tests.

Before you travel you need to take a covid test, book and pay for a 'day two' test to be taken after you arrive and complete a passenger locator form.

You do not need to quarantine unless the 'day two' test is positive.

If you are not fully vaccinated under the UK programme, the rules differ.

Before you travel you need to take a test, book and pay for a day two and day eight Covid test to be taken after you arrive, and complete a locator form.

You have to quarantine for 10 days if you aren't UK vaccinated and take a COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight.

There has been no official comment from No10 yet as to why the UK does not recognise identical jabs administered by other countries.

Fully vaccinated adults returning from France to the UK from today will still have to quarantine after a U-turn by the British government on Friday evening.

Adults coming back from amber list countries will no longer have to self-isolate for 10 days under the changes to the amber list system, but France is excluded from that relaxation even though it is still on the amber list.