What allegations have been made against Prince Andrew in US lawsuit?

12 August 2021, 12:12 | Updated: 12 August 2021, 12:15

Prince Andrew is facing allegations from Virginia Giuffre
Prince Andrew is facing allegations from Virginia Giuffre. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew have resurfaced, with the Duke of York facing a civil lawsuit in the US over historic claims.

The Queen's son was warned against ignoring American courts this week while his legal team were accused of having "stonewalled" appeals for information.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties amid the sex trafficking scandal surrounding his former friend, the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Some accusations have been levelled at the duke, who denies any wrongdoing or any knowledge of criminal acts committed by his billionaire former associate.

So what are the allegations against Prince Andrew? What happened this week with Virginia Giuffre? And what has the Metropolitan Police said about the claims?

Watch in full: Call the Commissioner - Met Police chief answers LBC listeners' questions

What is Prince Andrew accused of?

Virginia Giuffre is suing the Duke of York for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She also says he was aware of her age and accused him of "knowing that she was a sex-trafficking victim".

The now-38-year-old claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with the prince when she was 17 years old and a minor under US law.

It is alleged that she was sexually abused at the London home of the disgraced billionaire's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's New York mansion and at other locations including the financier's private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Documents from the civil lawsuit claim Ms Giuffre "was compelled by express or implied threats by Epstein, Maxwell, and/or Prince Andrew to engage in sexual acts with Prince Andrew, and feared death or physical injury to herself or another and other repercussions for disobeying Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew due to their powerful connections, wealth and authority".

Andrew vehemently denies the allegations and a spokesperson for the duke said there was "no comment" when asked to respond to Ms Giuffre's legal action.

Read more: Prince Andrew accusations: 'No one is above the law', Met chief tells LBC

What happened this week with Virginia Giuffre?

Ms Giuffre's legal team filed a civil suit against Prince Andrew this week seeking unspecified damages at a federal court in New York, where the documents claim she was "lent out for sexual purposes" by Epstein, including while she was still a minor under US law.

The lawyer representing the Duke of York's accuser has warned against anyone ignoring the US courts as he claimed the royal's legal team have "stonewalled" appeals for information.

David Boies said his client ultimately wanted "vindication" from her civil suit for damages as it is "past the time for him to be held to account".

Andrew is named as the only defendant in the 15-page suit, brought under New York state's Child Victims Act, although Epstein and Maxwell are mentioned frequently throughout.

Solicitor advocate Nick Goldstone, head of dispute resolution at international law firm Ince, said he does not think the prince will attend or give evidence as he has a right to silence.

Watch: Prince Andrew extradition depends on Boris Johnson, says human rights lawyer

What has the Metropolitan Police said?

Metropolitan Police chief Dame Cressida Dick told LBC on her monthly Call the Commissioner show that "no one is above the law" when discussing the allegations against Prince Andrew.

She added that a review into the case is under way but no investigation is taking place.

Dame Cressida told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "No one is above the law.

"It's been reviewed twice before, we've worked closely with the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), we are of course open to working with authorities overseas, we will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything within the law obviously.

"As a result of what's going on, I've asked my team to have another look at the material."

She added: "I'm aware that currently there is a lot more commentary in the media and the apparent civil court case going on in America and we will again review our position."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Coast Guard helicopter rescues a man stranded on a rooftop in Bozkurt, Turkey

Torrential rain triggers fatal floods and mudslides in northern Turkey
Dame Cressida Dick said the Met will meet any Extinction Rebellion disruption with a fair response

Extinction Rebellion disruption will be met with 'firm' response, Cressida Dick tells LBC
Music Robert Plant Alison Krauss

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for another album

The fundraiser has already raised over £1700 of its £5000 target.

Crowdfunder launched for family of man stabbed to death 'confronting youths'
Melissa died in the incident at Victoria station

Woman who died in bus crash at Victoria station named as Melissa Burr
India's National Disaster Response Force soldiers at the site of a landslide in Kinnaur district

Rescuers in India look for survivors of mountain landslide

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dame Cressida Dick was accused of inaction over knife crime

Mother of stabbing victim accuses Cressida Dick of knife crime inaction
The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

'Why remove Gurkhas tent but allow XR to put a boat in Oxford Circus?'
Nick Ferrari raged about the new numerical GCSE grades

'If a GCSE grade 7 is an A, what the hell is a 10?' Nick Ferrari rails at new exam scores
Prince Andrew extradition 'depends on Boris Johnson', says Human Rights Lawyer

Prince Andrew extradition depends on Boris Johnson, says human rights lawyer
'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica
James O'Brien pondered the issue if masks on public transport

'What's the problem with not wearing a mask on the Tube? What do you lose?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London