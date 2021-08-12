Exclusive

Prince Andrew accusations: 'No one is above the law', Met chief tells LBC

12 August 2021, 08:38 | Updated: 12 August 2021, 09:53

By Will Taylor

The head of the Metropolitan Police has insisted "no one is above the law" when discussing the allegations against Prince Andrew.

On her monthly Call the Commissioner show Dame Cressida Dick said a review into the case is underway but no investigation is taking place.

Prince Andrew, who strenuously denies allegations brought against him, is being sued by Virginia Giuffre for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

Watch in full: Call the Commissioner - Met Police chief answers LBC listener's questions

Dame Cressida told Nick Ferrari: "No one is above the law.

"It's been reviewed twice before, we've worked closely with the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), we are of course open to working with authorities overseas, we will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything within the law obviously.

"As a result of what's going on, I've asked my team to have another look at the material."

Prince Andrew vehemently denies accusations against him
Prince Andrew vehemently denies accusations against him. Picture: Alamy

Watch: 'Why remove Gurkhas tent but allow XR to put a boat in Oxford Circus?'

Ms Giuffre alleges she was trafficked by the Duke of York's former friend, the convicted and deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, to have sex with the royal when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

A spokesman for Prince Andrew said there was "no comment" when previously asked about the legal action.

Dame Cressida said she did not want to talk about individuals but acknowledged Nick was referring to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The disgraced businessman died in prison in the US.

Dame Cressida said no one is above the law as Prince Andrew faces ongoing accusations
Dame Cressida said no one is above the law as Prince Andrew faces ongoing accusations. Picture: Alamy

"The position there is that we've had more than one allegation that is connected with Mr Epstein and we have reviewed those, assessed those and we have not opened an investigation," Dame Cressida said.

She added that the Met asks "is there evidence of a crime, is this the right jurisdiction for this to be dealt with and is the person against whom the crime is alleged still alive?"

"We have concluded that there is no investigation for us to open and we haven't.

"We have taken advice from the Crown Prosecution Service... and I am clear that that was... the right decision.

"I'm aware that currently there is a lot more commentary in the media and the apparent civil court case going on in America and we will again review our position."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand plans to reopen borders early next year

Breaking News

Rescue operation launched as British tourist ship sinks off Greek island
Smoke rises from the city of Lashkar Gah after airstrikes against Taliban forces in Helmand province (Abdul Khaliq/AP)

Taliban continues to make Afghanistan gains with 10th provincial capital seized
Voters wait in a queue at a polling station during the elections in Lusaka, Zambia (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Zambia’s voters go to polls in election billed as test of democracy
Canberra entered a snap lockdown from Thursday following one case of coronavirus

Australian capital locks down after single Covid case

An aircraft drops fire retardant to slow the spread of the Richard Spring fire, east of Lame Deer, Montana (Matthew Brown/AP)

Wildfires continue to advance in multiple US states

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

'Why remove Gurkhas tent but allow XR to put a boat in Oxford Circus?'
Nick Ferrari raged about the new numerical GCSE grades

'If a GCSE grade 7 is an A, what the hell is a 10?' Nick Ferrari rails at new exam scores
Prince Andrew extradition 'depends on Boris Johnson', says Human Rights Lawyer

Prince Andrew extradition depends on Boris Johnson, says human rights lawyer
'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica
James O'Brien pondered the issue if masks on public transport

'What's the problem with not wearing a mask on the Tube? What do you lose?'
Around 400 enforcement officers will be 'reminding' TfL travellers to wear masks on the Tube

'There could be fines to come' over non mask wearing on Tube TfL Commissioner warns

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London