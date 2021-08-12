Exclusive

Prince Andrew accusations: 'No one is above the law', Met chief tells LBC

By Will Taylor

The head of the Metropolitan Police has insisted "no one is above the law" when discussing the allegations against Prince Andrew.

On her monthly Call the Commissioner show Dame Cressida Dick said a review into the case is underway but no investigation is taking place.

Prince Andrew, who strenuously denies allegations brought against him, is being sued by Virginia Giuffre for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

Dame Cressida told Nick Ferrari: "No one is above the law.

"It's been reviewed twice before, we've worked closely with the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), we are of course open to working with authorities overseas, we will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything within the law obviously.

"As a result of what's going on, I've asked my team to have another look at the material."

Prince Andrew vehemently denies accusations against him. Picture: Alamy

Ms Giuffre alleges she was trafficked by the Duke of York's former friend, the convicted and deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, to have sex with the royal when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

A spokesman for Prince Andrew said there was "no comment" when previously asked about the legal action.

Dame Cressida said she did not want to talk about individuals but acknowledged Nick was referring to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The disgraced businessman died in prison in the US.

Dame Cressida said no one is above the law as Prince Andrew faces ongoing accusations. Picture: Alamy

"The position there is that we've had more than one allegation that is connected with Mr Epstein and we have reviewed those, assessed those and we have not opened an investigation," Dame Cressida said.

She added that the Met asks "is there evidence of a crime, is this the right jurisdiction for this to be dealt with and is the person against whom the crime is alleged still alive?"

"We have concluded that there is no investigation for us to open and we haven't.

"We have taken advice from the Crown Prosecution Service... and I am clear that that was... the right decision.

"I'm aware that currently there is a lot more commentary in the media and the apparent civil court case going on in America and we will again review our position."