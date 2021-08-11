Call The Commissioner | Watch Live Thursday 8am

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick will be live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners - and you can watch it live here.

Head of the Met Police Dame Cressida Dick will join Nick Ferrari from 8am on Thursday to take your calls in the latest of her Call The Commissioner phone-ins.

Sure to come up are issues around knife crime in the capital, the increasing number of murders among younger people, or whatever LBC listeners want to ask her.

If you want to put a question to Dame Cressida, call 0345 60 60 973.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #CallTheCommissioner or email here.

