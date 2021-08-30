'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns

30 August 2021, 15:19

By Seán Hickey

Labour shortages brought on by Brexit and Covid will decimate British supply chains this winter, a recruitment expert warns.

David called Maajid Nawaz amid reports that UK retailers are struggling to fill shelves because of a shortage of lorry drivers. He warned that the situation is more serious.

"Wait until you get to the winter time when there's more demand on ready meals and wholesome sort of food." He began, noting that in his industry, the pool of labourers for seasonal produce work has dried up since Brexit.

Read More: Greggs, Costa and Subway latest to be hit by product shortages

He told LBC that he works with a lot of "small independent growers" and hasn't been "able to supply them with labour" for a while.

Maajid thought the situation to be "a bit like Kabul. If we could see that a month before it happened, you and I would be sitting here having the conversation, 'there is a dark winter ahead of us."

Read More: McDonalds runs out of milkshakes amid disruption to supply chain

Read More: Warning over Christmas pigs in blankets shortage due to post-Brexit supply problems

"Why aren't they doing something?" He asked.

The caller insisted that if the government paid heed to industry warnings, "it would be another U-turn for them."

He hit out at a lack of Brexit preparation: "We've depended on migrant labour now for many many years and to switch that off with no alternative is an absolute catastrophe."

He noted that while bigger players are "just throwing money at it" but "the small guy can't do that" when they're struggling to take up their harvest.

"There will be a shortage of pumpkins for Halloween and a shortage of turkeys at Christmas" the caller predicted.

Read More: Lorry drivers' hours temporarily extended to help fix shortage

Maajid reassured listeners that he will "keep an eye on this," commending the caller for his warnings.

"I think you're onto something here."

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime

Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime
Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'

Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'
'You don't believe in your own rules, so why should we believe in them?'

Maajid Nawaz: 'You don't believe in your own rules, so why should we?'
'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses

'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses
Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem

Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem
'My mother is too far gone', says son of anti-vax conspiracist

'This radicalisation is impossible to fight,' says son of anti-vaxxer Kate Shemirani

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour MP Luke Pollard said he was stepping back to "focus on our community in Keyham"

Plymouth MP to step back as shadow environment sec after shootings
Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked Tower Bridge after descending on London on Monday

Extinction Rebellion protesters block London's Tower Bridge

Hostages were strapped to getaway cars during the raid

Hostages tied to getaway cars during terrifying bank raid in Brazil city centre
Gavin Williamson said parents and children should not 'throw caution to the wind'

Gavin Williamson warns pupils not to get 'carried away' when schools return
US troops at Kabul airport

Afghanistan: Rockets target Kabul airport after children killed in US air strike
Vehicles are damaged after the front of a building collapsed in New Orleans during Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida: First death confirmed as powerful storm batters US
Police want to speak to this man

London bus driver spat at after asking passenger to wear mask
James Cleverly speaks to LBC's Andrew Pierce

Minister defends Afghanistan evacuation efforts amid anger over those left behind