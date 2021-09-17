Welsh First Minister: Vaccine passports won't 'do any harm'

17 September 2021, 17:44

By Tim Dodd

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has told LBC he doesn't think "the vaccine pass" he is introducing in Wales for large events "can do any harm".

It comes as vaccine passports will be needed to enter nightclubs and attend indoor events with more than 500 people in Wales from next month.

The news follows England's announcement that vaccine passports will not be needed for nightclubs and large events.

Mr Drakeford told Maajid Nawaz: "I don't think the vaccine pass can do any harm."

Maajid interjected: "They may induce people to go thinking they're safe when they're not, so they may do harm, surely?"

"Even if that turned out to be true, using a vaccine pass doesn't make you any more risky," Mr Drakeford replied. 

"Some studies definitely suggest you would be less risky.

"We are not saying that a vaccine pass guarantees that you will be safer. What it does is adds to the repertoire of measures that can be taken in a high risk venue to help to keep you safe.

"The balance that we have seen is that it can help."

Read more: Scotland to introduce Covid vaccine passports after Nicola Sturgeon wins vote

Mr Drakeford explained the "advantage" of a Covid pass is that it "doesn't require" people to be vaccinated as they can instead take a lateral flow test.

