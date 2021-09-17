Vaccine passports to be MANDATORY for nightclubs and mass events in Wales

Wales is introducing Covid passes for nightclubs and mass events. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Vaccine passports will be needed to enter nightclubs and attend events in Wales from next month, the First Minister has announced.

Mark Drakeford said the decision to introduce the Covid pass was a result of the rising infections in Wales, which have been increasing since the summer.

The requirement to show an NHS Covid pass will come into force from October 11, and will be needed in all nightclubs, indoor, non-seated events for more than 500 people, such as concerts or conventions, outdoor non-seated events for more than 4,000 people and any setting or event with more than 10,000 people in attendance.

To be able to download your NHS Covid pass you must either be fully vaccinated or you can also show proof of a negative lateral flow test result within the last 48 hours.

Mr Drakeford said: "Coronavirus cases have risen to very high levels over the summer as more people have been gathering and meeting.

"Tragically, more people are dying from this terrible virus."

Read more: Boris Johnson drops plan for vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events

He added that the government's scientific advisers have urged them to "take every action to prevent infections increasing further".

“The last thing we want is further lockdowns and for businesses to have to close their doors once again," he said.

"That’s why we must take small but meaningful action now to control the spread of the virus and reduce the need for tougher measures later.”

The news follows Wales' three-week Covid review which found coronavirus cases are still rife in communities.

Everyone is also being encouraged to work from home whenever possible and to make sure they are fully vaccinated.

Awareness and enforcement of other key Covid protection measures, including face coverings in indoor public places and on public transport, will be increased.

Read more: Scotland to introduce Covid vaccine passports after Nicola Sturgeon wins vote

Mr Drakeford reminded the people of Wales that the "pandemic is not over".

"We all need to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones," he said.

"We have high levels of the virus in our communities and while our fantastic vaccination programme has helped stop thousands more people from becoming seriously ill or dying, the pressure on the NHS is increasing.

“We hope introducing the requirement to show a Covid pass will help keep venues and events – many of which have only recently started trading again – open.“

Covid passports have been scrapped for nightclubs and large scale events in England, however they could be reintroduced if the government kicks 'Plan B' of its winter plan into action.

Read more: Face masks and lockdowns as 'last resort': Health Sec unveils 'winter plan' options

Under 'Plan A' the vaccine programme and the newly announced booster system will be the government's main tool to combat the virus this winter.

However, if cases rise substantially and the NHS begins to become overwhelmed, working from home could be brought back along with face masks in certain settings, vaccine passports and lockdowns "as a last resort".