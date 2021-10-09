Chinese invasion of Taiwan will spark 'global conflict', Maajid Nawaz fears

9 October 2021, 16:16

By Seán Hickey

The impending Chinese annexation of Taiwan will end up with a conflict that could spark a third world war, according to Maajid Nawaz.

Maajid was reflecting on news that Chinese forces were performing drills over Taiwanese airspace just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping declared intentions to "reunify" China and Taiwan.

Maajid took the chance to express his deep condemnation of the plan: "You're talking about a corporatist one-party state using technology to turn humans into a commodity for the sake of pursuing macro profit."

Read more: Taiwan invasion 'destiny of the Chinese nation', declares CCP loyalist

"The concern with Taiwan...is we lose yet another democracy and china, as it did with Hong Kong, turns Taiwan into a tyranny" he feared.

He told listeners that the potential downfall of democracy in Taiwan is "a practical, moral concern to have".

"Let's say China invades Taiwan by 2025, I think we have to hope for the best and prepare for the worst.

"What prepare for the worst means is this country has to be ready to stand on its own two feet if there's a shock to the global world order in the form of a war."

He argued that a potential consequence of the annexation of Taiwan is the breakout of a "global conflict" which will plunge the world into a dark period.

"When this situation escalates, anything could happen" he concluded.

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers will 'trigger' winter 'plan B'

Maajid Nawaz: Jab deadline for care home workers will 'trigger' winter 'plan B'

Maajid Nawaz: Troop deployment shows govt 'has monumentally failed' Britain

Maajid Nawaz: Troop deployment shows govt 'has monumentally failed' Britain

Maajid Nawaz: It's 'wrong' for Remainers to say 'I told you so' about lorry driver shortage

Maajid Nawaz: It's wrong for Remainers to say 'I told you so' about lorry driver shortage

Maajid Nawaz clashes with caller 'pinning' HGV driver shortage on Brexit

Maajid Nawaz clashes with caller 'pinning' HGV driver shortage on Brexit

Maajid Nawaz moved by letter from Afghan interpreter in hiding

Maajid Nawaz moved by letter from Afghan interpreter in hiding

Maajid Nawaz: Tech giants are 'too powerful' and must be broken up

Maajid Nawaz: Tech giants are 'too powerful' and must be broken up

'Prepare for the worst': Maajid Nawaz' warning amid concerns of shortages and Covid

'Prepare for the worst': Maajid Nawaz's warning amid concerns of shortages and Covid

Welsh First Minister: Vaccine passports won't 'do any harm'

Welsh First Minister: Vaccine passports won't 'do any harm'

Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

Maajid Nawaz: Afghanistan withdrawal was 'strategic' to focus on China

Maajid Nawaz: 'Strategic' Afghan withdrawal made to focus on China

'Britain NEEDS ISIS bride Begum's help to fight terrorism' - Maajid Nawaz

'Britain needs ISIS bride Begum's help to fight terrorism' - Maajid Nawaz

'Guantanamo was about the US saying we can do whatever we want'

9/11: Ex-Guantanamo prisoner shares story of capture with LBC

Vaccine passports will result in indirect discrimination against groups, academic tells LBC

Vaccine passports will result in groups being indirectly discriminated against, says academic
Government 'erasing memory of Grenfell for convenience', Maajid Nawaz fears

Government 'erasing memory of Grenfell for convenience', Maajid Nawaz fears

'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns

'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns

Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime

Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

'They're doing it for justice': Maajid Nawaz shows solidarity with GameStop investors

'They're doing it for justice': Maajid Nawaz shows solidarity with GameStop investors
Maajid Nawaz: Trans-Pacific deal brings us closer to agreement with USA

Maajid Nawaz: Trans-Pacific deal brings us closer to agreement with USA
Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate

Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate
Maajid Nawaz calls for sensible conversation on statues debate

'All stakeholders in society' should be involved in statues debate, Maajid Nawaz insists
Tory infighting ruining UK's pandemic response, caller fumes

Tory infighting ruining UK's pandemic response, caller fumes

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shoppers have been experiencing shortages in recent weeks

Empty shelves as supply crisis ‘leaves one in six unable to buy essentials’
Forensic investigators at the scene in Oxford today

Man, 20, arrested after fatal stabbing in Oxford

Arthur died last year after suffering an 'unsurvivable' brain injury

Father accused of murdering son, 6, threatened to 'take his jaw off', court hears
Police are investigating the triple shooting

Three men shot at barber's shop in east London as police hunt gunman
Pro-choice campaigners march in Texas earlier this month

Texas abortion ban reinstated by appeal court

The Home Secretary has said she supports the plans for a 888 phone line

Home Secretary backs '888' phone number to keep women safe at night
Factories could be forced to close due to the energy crisis.

Energy crisis: Factory production could come to halt as gas prices soar
Baroness Casey of Blackstock will lead the review.

Sarah Everard: Baroness Casey to lead review into Metropolitan Police