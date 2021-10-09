Chinese invasion of Taiwan will spark 'global conflict', Maajid Nawaz fears

By Seán Hickey

The impending Chinese annexation of Taiwan will end up with a conflict that could spark a third world war, according to Maajid Nawaz.

Maajid was reflecting on news that Chinese forces were performing drills over Taiwanese airspace just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping declared intentions to "reunify" China and Taiwan.

Maajid took the chance to express his deep condemnation of the plan: "You're talking about a corporatist one-party state using technology to turn humans into a commodity for the sake of pursuing macro profit."

"The concern with Taiwan...is we lose yet another democracy and china, as it did with Hong Kong, turns Taiwan into a tyranny" he feared.

He told listeners that the potential downfall of democracy in Taiwan is "a practical, moral concern to have".

"Let's say China invades Taiwan by 2025, I think we have to hope for the best and prepare for the worst.

"What prepare for the worst means is this country has to be ready to stand on its own two feet if there's a shock to the global world order in the form of a war."

He argued that a potential consequence of the annexation of Taiwan is the breakout of a "global conflict" which will plunge the world into a dark period.

"When this situation escalates, anything could happen" he concluded.