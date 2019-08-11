Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him

This is Maajid Nawaz's extraordinary conversation with a caller who couldn't bring herself to say white and brown people had equal rights.

Ursula started her call to Maajid Nawaz by saying she doesn't like seeing "Islam robes" and "women covered from head to toe".

And as she began to argue that "whole areas are turning into a different society", Maajid started to press on where her view originates.

But the conversation took a turn when she accused him of deceiving his accent to 'appear as an Englishman'.

Maajid asked: "Do you think I'm English?"

She replied: "I think you need to calm down."

But as the LBC presenter said he was actually laughing, she uttered: "You couldn't laugh at me dear, I am too far above you."

Maajid repeated: "Do you think I'm English?"

"No," she replied: "You're British."

"You can be British and be born in Hong Kong, you can be born in Nigeria."

She added: "You're English if you're born in England."

Maajid replied: "I was born in England, so I'm English?"

"I don't give a damn."

Maajid said: "The undertones of your conversation, and the fact you're not embarrassed about speaking like this is really fascinating.

"Do you think white people in Britain have more rights, or should have more claim to this country, than brown people?"

Ursula replied: "I don't know."

Maajid said: "It's quite a simple, relatively easy answer, most listeners would say no. Why can't you see us all as equal?"

She replied: "Because I don't know."

Maajid said: "So you don't think we're equal?"

She said: "I think it's a deep, deep philosophical question that you just can't give with a sweeping answer."

Maajid replied: "It's quite a straight forward question if you don't want to be called a racist."

