Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

By Seán Hickey

Criticisms of the government are 'beginning to stick' amid the Tory sleaze row, according to Maajid Nawaz.

Reflecting on the slew of scandals embroiling the Conservative party of late, Maajid Nawaz made the case that the public are beginning to lose patience with the government.

"All of this started building up" back in the early days of the pandemic, he said, reminding listeners of Dominic Cummings' trip to Barnard Castle and the contract fiasco.

"I think people are tired", he argued. "They see that our democracy has been for sale."

"The highest bidder gets to buy politicians, gets to buy legislation, gets to buy influence, gets to buy position in the House of Lords."

He believed strongly that Tory sleaze is "the main factor leading to the decline in popularity of Boris Johnson."

Maajid recalled a dip in support for the government around the time of Matt Hancock's resignation, where the PM supported the then-Health Secretary until Mr Hancock resigned himself.

"He didn't learn his lesson from Matt Hancock" he said, drawing similarities between that and the Owen Paterson ordeal.

"It's about time this has begun to stick."