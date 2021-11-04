Breaking News

Tory Owen Paterson quits as MP hours after humiliating government U-turn on sleaze rules

4 November 2021, 14:33 | Updated: 4 November 2021, 15:22

Owen Paterson has resigned after the Government U-turned on its support for him
Owen Paterson has resigned after the Government U-turned on its support for him. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Owen Paterson has resigned as an MP after he was found by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards to have broken lobbying rules.

He quit hours after the government was forced into a humiliating U-turn over planned reform of Parliament’s disciplinary system

The Conservatives had voted against suspending him for 30-days after the standards committee found his actions were an “egregious” breach of the rules on paid advocacy by MPs.

But on Thursday, the Government U-turned on backing him after a huge backlash – with Mr Paterson now deciding to step down.

Read Owen Paterson's statement at the end of this article

The Tory had been backed by his party after the standards committee found he repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies that paid him more than £100,000 a year.

A total of 250 Conservatives backed him in Wednesday’s vote, with 232 voting against. The vote was supposed to trigger a review of Mr Paterson's case.

Read more: Government makes U-turn over anti-sleaze rules for MPs amid major backlash

Read more: Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

But it led to fury among politicians, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer branding it "corruption… there is no other word for it" while the party's deputy Angela Rayner accused the Tories of "wallowing in sleaze".

The Government then performed a rapid U-turn on Thursday, following the backlash.

In a statement, Mr Paterson, who represents the North Shropshire constituency, said the last two years had been an “indescribable nightmare for my family and me”.

"My integrity, which I hold very dear, has been repeatedly and publicly questioned.

"I maintain that I am totally innocent of what I have been accused of and I acted at all times in the interests of public health and safety.

"I, my family and those closest to me know the same. I am unable to clear my name under the current system. "Far, far worse than having my honesty questioned was, of course, the suicide of my beloved and wonderful wife, Rose.

"She was everything to my children and me. We miss her everyday and the world will always be grey, sad and ultimately meaningless without her."

He added that recent days had been "intolerable" and claimed that MPs had mocked his wife's death.

Mr Paterson added it was a privilege to have represented his constituents for the last 24 years, and that he would remain a "public servant but outside the cruel world of politics".

Earlier, Downing Street denied the bid to change the standards process was a “preemptive strike” on Standars Commissioner Kathryn Stone to protect Boris Johnson’s interests.

Dominic Cummings, the PM’s former adviser, made the claims on Twitter, but the No10 official spokesman rejected the idea.

Asked if Mr Johnson felt he had made a mistake in backing Mr Paterson and railing against the Commons’ standards process, the spokesman said: "The Prime Minister fully recognises the strength of feeling in the House and that there is not cross-party support for the changes that were seeking to be made, and therefore understands that it's right to change the approach and to decouple those two issues."

Owen Paterson's statement in full:

"I have today, after consultation with my family, and with much sadness decided to resign as the MP for North Shropshire.

"The last two years have been an indescribable nightmare for my family and me.

"My integrity, which I hold very dear, has been repeatedly and publicly questioned.

"I maintain that I am totally innocent of what I have been accused of and I acted at all times in the interests of public health and safety.

"I, my family and those closest to me know the same. I am unable to clear my name under the current system.

"Far, far worse than having my honesty questioned was, of course, the suicide of my beloved and wonderful wife, Rose.

"She was everything to my children and me.

"We miss her everyday and the world will always be grey, sad and ultimately meaningless without her.

"The last few days have been intolerable for us. Worst of all was seeing people, including MPs, publicly mock and deride Rose's death and belittle our pain.

"My children have therefore asked me to leave politics altogether, for my sake as well as theirs.

"I agree with them. I do not want my wife's memory and reputation to become a political football.

"Above all, I always put my family first.

"This is a painful decision but I believe the right one. I have loved being the MP for North Shropshire and have considered it a privilege to have been elected to serve my constituents for 24 years.

"I would like to thank my staff who have worked for me so loyally over many years.

"I also want to thank those who have stood by me so staunchly. I wish them all the best in that difficult but vital job of being a Member of Parliament.

"I will remain a public servant but outside the cruel world of politics. I intend to devote myself to public service in whatever ways I can but especially in the world of suicide prevention.

"At this incredibly difficult time for my family, we ask that the media respects our privacy and lets us grieve my beloved Rose, the best person I ever met."

The aurora borealis can be spotted after a coronal mass ejection, saw material from the Sun enter interplanetary space

Northern Lights to appear as far south as the Midlands tonight as geomagnetic storm hits UK
Alexander Rawson killed Eileen Dean at Fieldside care home in London

Man, 63, killed fellow 93-year-old care home resident with a walking stick

Sarah Jayne Dunn has been dropped from Hollyoaks.

Hollyoaks' Sarah Jayne Dunn axed from TV soap after joining adult site OnlyFans

The Bank of England held off from raising interest rates

Interest rate hike due in 'coming months,' Bank of England warns

A fire broke out at a block of flats in Elephant and Castle

Elephant and Castle: Fire breaks out on 18th floor of block of flats

Molnupiravir has been found to be safe and effective by UK regulators

'Game-changing' anti-viral pill treatment for Covid approved on 'historic day' for UK

Schools in Hertfordshire are being asked to reintroduce face masks

Hertfordshire schools told to reintroduce face masks as Covid cases surge

A member of Insulate Britain had her hand "stamped" on by a passerby.

Irate pedestrian 'stamps' on elderly Insulate Britain activist's hand during protest

Jacob Rees-Mogg announced the change in the Commons today

Government makes U-turn over anti-sleaze rules for MPs amid major backlash

Nick repeatedly asked the Business Secretary about Boris Johnson's private jet

'You're dodging the question': Minister swerves grilling about PM's private jet five times

Insulate Britain have brought Parliament Square to a standstill.

Met Police: We can't just 'yank' glued protesters off the ground

Teenagers are offered a vaccination against HPV, which is linked to the development of cancers including cervical cancer, between the ages of 12 and 13

'The power of science': HPV vaccines caused 'incredible' drop in cervical cancer rates

Boris Johnson has been criticised for flying a private jet from COP26 to London for a dinner.

Boris Johnson took private plane back to London from COP26 climate summit

Exclusive
Police have had to repeatedly respond to Insulate Britain's disruption

Eco mob Insulate Britain cost Met police £2m in just four weeks

Cleo Smith was found in a locked house in Western Australia.

'We've got her': Emotional audio of police rescue of Australian girl Cleo Smith released

The latest John Lewis Christmas advert will be released today.

John Lewis 2021 Christmas ad sees Nathan, 14, teach an alien festive traditions

Cleo Smith was rescued after going missing for 18 days

Man charged over abduction of Cleo Smith, 4, in Western Australia
The toll of the pandemic was laid bare in a global study.

28 million 'extra years of life' lost in 2020 due to Covid

Loyalists clashed with police following a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol in Belfast.

Police attacked in Belfast following anti-NI protocol Brexit protest
The UK government has said 'the end is in sight' for coal following the latest COP26 agreement.

COP26: UK claims 'end is in sight' for coal as countries commit to abandoning fossil fuel
Prince Andrew is facing a lawsuit trial

Prince Andrew to face US trial from September 2022

Eyes now turn to finance ministers

Cop26 analysis: Attention turns to getting trillions invested in going green
A formal complaint was made by Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla after their daughter Amal failed to get a place at Little Scholars Day Nursery

Nursery accused of favouring "white-sounding names" ordered to take action
The zone has been imposed across Britain

Bird flu protection zone declared across Britain

Face-to-face learning will continue in the winter months.

'No plans whatsoever' for schools to close again due to Covid
Tensions continue to rise between the UK and France over fishing sanctions.

British trawler freed as France backs down in Brexit fishing row

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Kwasi Kwartenh

Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs
MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims
Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension
Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'
Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'
LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin
LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

Nick Ferrari grills Environment Secretary George Eustice

'What have 25 COPs done before COP26? Clearly nothing'

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns
LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26

LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26

