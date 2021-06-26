David Lammy's merciless reaction to Matt Hancock's resignation

26 June 2021, 19:26

By Seán Hickey

The Prime Minister should have had the guts to sack the Health Secretary 'months ago,' according to David Lammy.

"Matt Hancock should not have resigned, Boris Johnson should have fired him months ago," the Shadow Justice Secretary insisted.

Read More: Hancock quits as health secretary saying: “Those who make the rules have to stick by them”

He claimed that the PM should have been sacked "for breaking the law, handing out contracts to his mates, failing to prevent tens of thousands of preventable deaths."

He also reminded listeners that the Prime Minister has reportedly called him "f***ing useless."

Read More: Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC

Read More: Snap polling reveals Brits think Hancock should quit over kiss with senior aide

Read More: Edwina Currie: Hancock is a 'superb' Health Secretary and shouldn't resign

David went on to stress the pressure on the Prime Minister at the moment to quickly replace Mr Hancock.

"We now wait to see what happens because our Department of Health at this time of pandemic is effectively rudderless," he concluded.

