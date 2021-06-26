David Lammy's merciless reaction to Matt Hancock's resignation

By Seán Hickey

The Prime Minister should have had the guts to sack the Health Secretary 'months ago,' according to David Lammy.

"Matt Hancock should not have resigned, Boris Johnson should have fired him months ago," the Shadow Justice Secretary insisted.

He claimed that the PM should have been sacked "for breaking the law, handing out contracts to his mates, failing to prevent tens of thousands of preventable deaths."

He also reminded listeners that the Prime Minister has reportedly called him "f***ing useless."

David went on to stress the pressure on the Prime Minister at the moment to quickly replace Mr Hancock.

"We now wait to see what happens because our Department of Health at this time of pandemic is effectively rudderless," he concluded.