'Prepare for the worst': Maajid Nawaz's warning amid concerns of shortages and Covid

By Tim Dodd

Maajid Nawaz told listeners to "prepare for the worst" this winter as labour, food, and fuel shortages are set to wreak havoc in the UK, warning people to "resist any desire to turn on each other".

It comes amid fears parts of the UK's food manufacturing process could grind to a halt because of soaring gas prices and a shortage of carbon dioxide.

Maajid said: "You've got labour shortages, you've got food shortages... think lorry drivers, HGV drivers.

"We've got fuel [shortages]... add to it number four a resurgent flu, and number five, a potentially vaccine escaping-strain of Covid emerging among the vaccinated according to the former director of Public Health England, Professor David Livermore.

"Combine those five things together. Labour, food, fuel, flu, and Covid, and if that hits us this winter, there is trouble ahead."

Maajid then explained his concern was that the government might impose a "very harsh lockdown" because of the "harsh" winter conditions.

He continued: "We must resist any desire that we might have to turn on each other, where the vaccinated start blaming the unvaccinated for a resurgent superstrain of Covid, as it would not be the unvaccinated people's fault."

