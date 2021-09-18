'Prepare for the worst': Maajid Nawaz's warning amid concerns of shortages and Covid

18 September 2021, 18:48

By Tim Dodd

Maajid Nawaz told listeners to "prepare for the worst" this winter as labour, food, and fuel shortages are set to wreak havoc in the UK, warning people to "resist any desire to turn on each other".

It comes amid fears parts of the UK's food manufacturing process could grind to a halt because of soaring gas prices and a shortage of carbon dioxide.

Maajid said: "You've got labour shortages, you've got food shortages... think lorry drivers, HGV drivers.

"We've got fuel [shortages]... add to it number four a resurgent flu, and number five, a potentially vaccine escaping-strain of Covid emerging among the vaccinated according to the former director of Public Health England, Professor David Livermore.

"Combine those five things together. Labour, food, fuel, flu, and Covid, and if that hits us this winter, there is trouble ahead."

Read more: Winter gas supply not cause for 'immediate concern', business secretary confirms

Maajid then explained his concern was that the government might impose a "very harsh lockdown" because of the "harsh" winter conditions.

He continued: "We must resist any desire that we might have to turn on each other, where the vaccinated start blaming the unvaccinated for a resurgent superstrain of Covid, as it would not be the unvaccinated people's fault."

Read more: Anger after police pictured asking eco protesters if they "need anything"

Read more: Eco mob brings chaos to M25 as cars crash and drivers tell LBC 'we’ll lose our jobs'

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Welsh First Minister: Vaccine passports won't 'do any harm'

Welsh First Minister: Vaccine passports won't 'do any harm'

Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

Maajid Nawaz: Afghanistan withdrawal was 'strategic' to focus on China

Maajid Nawaz: 'Strategic' Afghan withdrawal made to focus on China
'Britain NEEDS ISIS bride Begum's help to fight terrorism' - Maajid Nawaz

'Britain needs ISIS bride Begum's help to fight terrorism' - Maajid Nawaz
'Guantanamo was about the US saying we can do whatever we want'

9/11: Ex-Guantanamo prisoner shares story of capture with LBC
Vaccine passports will result in indirect discrimination against groups, academic tells LBC

Vaccine passports will result in groups being indirectly discriminated against, says academic

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kwasi Kwarteng has been in talks with gas companies.

Winter gas supply not cause for 'immediate concern', Business Secretary confirms
The couple were travelling across the US together.

Gabby Petito: Family of missing woman accuse fiancé of 'hiding' as hunt continues
Abel Buafo, 23, from Lambeth, was jailed for six years

Drug dealer who brandished knife in nightclub video jailed for six years
Unvaccinated university students have been urged to get a Covid jab in freshers' week

Get jabbed before uni starts: Pop-up vaccination sites set up for freshers' week
There are concerns that soaring gas prices and shortages of CO2 could spark food shortages

Scramble to avoid food shortages: Government in crisis talks as gas prices soar
A single case of mad cow disease was found on a farm in Somerset

Case of mad cow disease found on Somerset farm

The US has apologised over the killings

'A horrible mistake': US admits it killed 10 innocent civilians instead of Isis-K bombers
Macron ordered France's ambassador to the US be recalled

Enraged France recalls ambassadors to US and Australia over collapsed submarine deal