Police filmed asking M25 eco protesters if they 'need anything'

By Sophie Barnett

Police have been filmed asking protesters if they "are in discomfort" and if they "need anything" as their handling of the M25 blockades drew criticism.

Footage obtained by LBC shows a female officer giving the group of protesters their final warning, as they caused queues on the M25 for the second time in the last three days.

With a group of staff behind her, the officer says: "If any of you have any questions, or are in any discomfort or need anything, just let us know."

Meanwhile, stricken motorists told LBC how they couldn't get to work, hospitals and appointments and were facing the sack and lost cash as they couldn't get their businesses up and running on time. Other motorists complained the protesters' actions were hypocritical as they had forced them to go and buy more petrol.

Demonstrators halted traffic near Junction 23 at South Mimms from 8am while another group shut down the main carriageway of the M25 anti-clockwise in Surrey between Junction 10 and Junction 8.

Later on, there was a pile-up crash at junction 9. In a statement, Surrey Police said the investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing and that "it is too early in the investigation to know if these two incidents are linked".

A 50-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

By around 9.30am, the group had blocked traffic in five locations.

Nick Ferrari spoke to a number of callers who criticised the handling of the policing of the blockades, which have meant many people have been late for work, or unable to reach loved ones in labour.

Nick shared his views on what the police should do.

He said: "It really is as simple as this.

"They attend the scene, and when you get the numbers you go to them and say you are going now, you've got 30 seconds to get up and go, you've got zero seconds if I see you reach for a pot of superglue. Get up and go, or we are going to take you off.

"Now tell me why that can't work."