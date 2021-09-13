M25 Protest: 'Furious' mother rages daughter 'left in bits' by climate change demo

13 September 2021, 10:54 | Updated: 13 September 2021, 11:52

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This mother is 'absolutely furious' as Insulate Britain protesters have disrupted her daughter's taxi journey to her special needs school.

After climate protesters demanding Government action on home insulation partially blocked several junctions on the M25, one furious caller spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Motorists on the UK's busiest motorway faced long delays as activists sat on the road holding banners.

National Highways said there was disruption at Junction 3 for Swanley in Kent, Junction 6 for Godstone in Surrey, Junction 14 for Heathrow Terminal 5, Junction 20 for Kings Langley in Hertfordshire, and Junction 31 for Purfleet in Essex.

Mags from Brentford called in to say her daughter was in a taxi on the way to her special needs school and had been stuck in a tailback for more than two hours.

"She's only 11, so it's her second week back at school."

The caller told Nick her daughter was left in "bits."

Mags said he was left "angry" because her daughter had been left "really, really upset."

The caller said she understood the impact of climate change, and that it was "affecting us all," but as a mother, that she "really doesn't care."

"I just care about my child," that her efforts were devoted to her daughter who was "stuck in a car, crying."

She told LBC this would now have. a knock-on effect would be that her daughter would not want to go to school tomorrow fearing it would be the same as today.

"I'm absolutely furious," Mags told Nick Ferrari, explaining she would now have to deal with the knock-on impact for the rest of the week.

