M25 eco protest delays left my mum paralysed from stroke, devastated caller tells LBC

By Seán Hickey

This devastated caller tells LBC his mother has been left partially paralysed from a stroke, after being delayed six hours in traffic by climate protesters.

"I was caught for about six hours in traffic. I was doing a mission of mercy to help my mother," caller Chris told Andrew Pierce.

He told LBC that he took it upon himself to drive his mother to the hospital after she suffered what paramedics thought was a stroke. He drove himself because of ambulance delays and the on-site doctor being hit with severe delays due to traffic.

The caller told Andrew that he was stuck on the M25 for six hours due to delays caused by the Insulate Britain protests.

Read more: 'Everyone is aware of the crisis': Nick Ferrari clashes with an Insulate Britain supporter

"I was there with my mother for six hours watching her slip away, and I could do nothing."

Read more: Priti Patel: Police must take ‘decisive action’ to stop ‘selfish’ M25 eco mob

He went on to share the horrendous news he was presented with after finally reaching the hospital.

"When we got her to the hospital, the doctors said if we were to have gotten to them within 90 minutes, her symptoms, her recovery would have been minimal."

Read more: Eco protesters defend M25 disruption and tell critics to 'look at bigger picture'

"Because she'd been left to endure a stroke for six hours she's got complete paralysis now down her left side" he told Andrew.

He fumed at Insulate Britain protesters and told Andrew they "should be treated like roadkill."

Read more: Police finally get tough on M25 eco mob and shut down latest protest within minutes

"I am so angry and so upset – this didn't need to happen", the caller concluded.