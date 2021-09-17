Nick Ferrari challenges Insulate Britain supporter Liam Norton

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Nick Ferrari clashed with Insulate Britain's Liam Norton.

Insulate Britain protesters this morning attempted to set up a blockade at junction 28 of the M25.

Essex Police officers were ready and waiting at the junction and arrested a number of demonstrators before they managed to get onto the road.

Nick said to Mr Norton: "I would put it to you, as I put to others, you should be trying to trap Boris Johnson or the Environment Secretary in their respective offices, not people who are trying to earn a crust or to get to hospital appointments or to go and see family members."

Mr Norton replied: "Nick, you know as well as I do that if we were doing that, we wouldn't be speaking at the moment and the Government and Priti Patel wouldn't be making statements about us.

"You know that as well as I do."

Nick responded: "If you'd closed the gates outside Number 10, you know we'd be talking to each other about that.

"The reality is those police would not allow you to glue your hands to the tarmac whereas sadly Hertfordshire [Police] are utterly inept and they allow your colleagues to do that. That's the reality, isn't it?"

Later on in the exchange, Mr Norton said: "We are trying to fight for the futures of everybody that's on that motorway, everybody that's in London and everybody that's in the United Kingdom at the moment."