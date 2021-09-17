Breaking News

FINALLY! Police get tough on M25 eco mob and shut down latest protest within minutes

By Sophie Barnett

Police have finally taken a firmer stance on a group of climate protesters who have repeatedly caused chaos on the M25 this week, making several arrests in a targeted operation and shutting down the latest protest within minutes.

The group, named Insulate Britain, attempted to set up a blockade at junction 28 in Brentwood on Friday morning.

It comes just hours after Priti Patel told police officers to take a "decisive action" against any "selfish" protesters who have continued to cause disruption on the M25 this week.

Officers from Essex Police who were ready and waiting at the junction managed to arrest a number of demonstrators before they could get onto the road.

However, seven or eight managed to march through and are currently blocking the road. Some traffic is still able to pass, but there are long queues on the approach to the junction.

It is understood other demonstrations are also under way at junction 3 and 9 of the M25.

It comes after the group caused hours of travel disruption on Monday and Wednesday this week by halting traffic at numerous junctions on the motorway.

During this week's demonstrations more than 200 arrests were made by police, who have been criticised for their handling of the protests and not clearing them "swiftly" enough.

Video taken by LBC on Wednesday showed officers asking if the demonstrators "needed anything" and checking on their welfare.

They faced further criticism after it emerged that some of the eco-extremists arrested for shutting down the M25 during the Monday morning rush hour were set free without bail conditions and allowed to do the same 48 hours later.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has criticised "selfish" climate protesters and told police they must take "decisive action" to stop a repeat of the blockades.

