Ex-cops BLAST police response to Insulate Britain protesters who targeted M25

By Tim Dodd

These ex-police officers hit out at the response of police officers to climate protesters Insulate Britain who blocked the M25.

It comes as the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has suggested police should have acted more "swiftly" to remove an eco-mob who blockaded the M25, as he backed the hardworking travelling public.

One ex-officer told Nick Ferrari: "I'm absolutely shocked and appalled by the behaviour of the police officers in Hertfordshire.

"Especially with the bail conditions... You don't give bail if there's a risk of committing the same offence. They should be put away until they're prosecuted, and locked up until they go before the judge for their sentencing.

"We've turned into a nanny state. We're all too frightened as police officers to carry out our duty, because we might get sued or someone might say something."

Another ex-cop said: "Until the commissioners and the heads of the police forces man up... these people will continue on a weekly basis to do as they're doing.

"It's the hierarchy that are failing the boys on the ground, the ones that aren't man enough to be on the ground, [and] sit in the ivory tower calling the shots to appease the left.

"Everyone's too scared to upset these kinds of people."

