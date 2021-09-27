Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

27 September 2021, 14:08 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 14:32

By Seán Hickey

This lorry driver tells James O'Brien that no European HGV operator would take up the UK's offer of a 3-month visa to save Christmas.

Tomasz Oryński is a Polish journalist and truck driver. He spoke to James O'Brien amid government plans to grant 5,000 temporary visas to EU drivers to alleviate the current supply chain crisis.

He told James that it's unlikely that any drivers would take the UK up on its offer, adding that Polish drivers he's been in touch with "find it pretty amusing".

Read more: Tory MP calls on retired HGV drivers to return to work to save Christmas

"Although there is not as bad a shortage of drivers in the EU as there is in Britain, the drivers are in high demand" he added, questioning the logic behind the government's proposal

"Why would they come to Britain, jump through all those hoops just to get the three month visa and then be kicked out after Christmas?"

Read more: 'You couldn't pay me enough': Lorry driver explains why no one wants to drive trucks in UK

James accepted the points of Mr Oryński, adding that HGV operators may be afraid they'd "end up in a massive car park again like they did in the run-up to last Christmas" if they took on the temporary visa.

Read more: ‘No plans’ for the army to be brought in to fix fuel crisis, minister says

"They remember how Britain treated them at Manston Airport last winter" the journalist responded. "It was such an inhumane way to treat people".

Read more: Fuel crisis: Panic buying leaves up to 90% of petrol pumps dry in major British cities

Mr Oryński went on to explain that the chaos in Kent last Christmas was widely reported in Polish media at the time. "They will think twice before coming to Britain again", he insisted.

James wondered whether there may be some EU drivers that would be tempted by the UK's offer, but Mr Orynski didn't think so: "You wouldn't quit your good job just to get [a] three month stint in Britain", he said.

"I can't think of any genuine reason why people would go for it."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'The market is going back to Europe': Turkey farmer explains crisis to James O'Brien

'The market is going back to Europe': Turkey farmer explains crisis to James O'Brien
James O'Brien reacts to petrol driver crisis as PM warns against panic buying

James O'Brien reacts to lorry driver shortage as PM warns against panic buying
James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien's penny drop moment on passion and protest

'This is levelling down': Universal credit caller hits out at benefit cut

'This is levelling down': Universal Credit recipient hits out at benefit cut
James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'
James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz: It's 'wrong' for Remainers to say 'I told you so' about lorry driver shortage

Maajid Nawaz: It's wrong for Remainers to say 'I told you so' about lorry driver shortage

1 day ago

'Stop being stupid!' NHS worker urges Brits to stop panic-buying fuel

'Stop being stupid!' NHS workers urge Brits to stop panic-buying fuel

2 days ago

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

UK fuel industry insists 'there is plenty of fuel' available amid panic buying
HMP Isle of Wight said it was distributing pronoun badges as part of National Inclusion Week

Gender pronoun badges handed out at high-security prison

Sadiq Khan has called for key workers to go to the front of the queue

Get key workers to front of queue for petrol, No10 urged as fuel panic cripples country
Pumps are running dry at some petrol stations amid panic buying

How long could it take to fix the UK fuel crisis?

Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and leader Sir Keir Starmer at the party conference on Monday

Labour takes aim at Amazon as party pledges to scrap business rates
Lorry drivers have left the profession due to working conditions.

'You couldn't pay me enough': Lorry driver explains why no one wants to drive trucks in UK
Sadiq Khan warned 'I think for the next few days at least there is going to be a shortage of fuel'

Sadiq Khan warns fuel crisis will continue for 'foreseeable future'
A young ambulance driver said she was bombarded with abuse after finally managing to fill up the vehicle

Ambulance driver bombarded with abuse on petrol station forecourt while filling up
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Live from the Labour Party conference

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Live from the Labour Party conference
Panic buying since Friday has added to issues with an HGV driver shortage

Fuel crisis: Panic buying leaves up to 90% of petrol pumps dry in major British cities