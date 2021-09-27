James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

27 September 2021, 17:27

By Seán Hickey

James O'Brien points to the 'dishonesty and hypocrisy' of Insulate Britain's critics as fuel panic-buyers get away with little or no criticism.

After chaotic scenes across the UK over the weekend as the fuel panic-buying fiasco takes hold, James O'Brien wondered why there was such vitriolic abuse hurled at climate group Insulate Britain, but little criticism of people panic-buying fuel, leading to a shortage at pumps nationwide.

"All the people who were angry with Insulate Britain must be absolutely furious with all the drivers that have gone out to buy petrol that they don't really need and caused road blockages as a result," he thought.

"What about all the ambulances trying to get through and they can't because they're caught up in petrol station queues?

"What about all the people that have got chemotherapy sessions and what have you?"

James clarified that he was "not making light of people in either of those categories."

He said he was "just pointing out the desperation, dishonesty and hypocrisy of people who cherry pick these examples when they're of people they don't like and completely ignore them when the same consequences of different behaviour are visited upon way more roads than Insulate Britain are ever gonna be able to close down."

James then shared an analogy of gas engineer that didn't go out and panic-buy fuel but is now out of fuel and can't get it because of shortages caused by panic-buying.

"Eventually you reach a position where so many subjectively right but objectively wrong decisions have been made that the objectively wrong decision becomes the objectively right decision." He concluded.

James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

