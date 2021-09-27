Tank up: Boris Johnson looking to draft in army in bid to stop chaos at pumps

27 September 2021, 06:32 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 08:53

The army could be drafted in to help with the crisis.
The army could be drafted in to help with the crisis. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be considering bringing in the army to drive fuel tankers as "frenzied buying" continues at petrol pumps.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emergency measures were triggered on Sunday evening when Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng chose to suspend competition laws for the fuel industry, allowing suppliers to target filling stations running low.

However, Mr Johnson is set to mull whether to follow that by taking the drastic step of drafting in the army on Monday, according to multiple reports.

It comes after demand for fuel shot up by 500 per cent over the weekend, as concern grew over the shortage of drivers.

Read more: Petrol station chaos: Govt suspends rules for oil firms in bid to ease shortages

Read more: Ambulance crashes into car trying to get past long fuel queue

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps previously refused to rule out military assistance when quizzed on the issue by LBC’s Nick Ferrari.

The minister stumbled when he was asked about Operation Escalin, which would see lorry drivers replaced by the military.

He later went on to say: "Well, I'll look at all of these things and military… it could be a wide range of different things from of course helping to test, to helping to drive."

"There's plenty of fuel in the refineries, there's no shortage of fuel, it is only the question of the delivery and it's not the situation as we've seen in the country before, where the distribution network's on strike or blockaded or anything like that," he added.

Read more: Army of 10,000 foreign workers asked to save Christmas from shortages crisis

Worry over depleted stocks led Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to act following a meeting with oil companies on Sunday.

He opted to temporarily exempt the industry from the Competition Act, allowing them to share information so they could target areas where fuel supply was running particularly low.

Invoking what is known as the Downstream Oil Protocol, Mr Kwarteng said: "While there has always been and continues to be plenty of fuel at refineries and terminals, we are aware that there have been some issues with supply chains.

"This is why we will enact the protocol to ensure industry can share vital information and work together more effectively to ensure disruption is minimised."

Read more: Turkey supplier says Brexit '100%' to blame for Christmas shortage fears

Panic buying at petrol stations has seen queues of motorists blocking roads up and down the country.

Despite pleas from the Government to stop, with them stressing there is no shortage of fuel, many forecourts have been forced to close due to panic buying causing fuel to run out as well as fights breaking out.

In Bromley Hill, an ambulance travelling to a patient collided with a car after getting caught up in the chaos.

The London Ambulance Service said it was out of action for a short time after but another crew attended to the patient.

Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, told LBC some petrol brands are seeing as many as 90 per cent of their sites running dry.

He said: "We did a straw poll yesterday morning of a number of our members who have around 200 sites between them.

"Fifty per cent of those we spoke to said their sites were dry and some actually said 90 per cent of their sites were dry, so it is on a company-by-company basis and almost on a brand-by-brand basis because some oil companies are still relatively okay in terms of deliveries."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany election

Germany embarks on tricky search for post-Merkel government

Germany Election

Social Democrats beat Angela Merkel’s Union bloc in Germany’s national election
Tony Awards

Moulin Rouge! The Musical sashays home with 10 Tony Awards

The Social Democrats saw a narrow win over the Union bloc

German election: Social Democrats secure win over Angela Merkel's Union bloc
A woman places a decoration near a poster after attending the funeral home viewing of Gabby Petito at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Holbrook, New York

Friends and family gather to mourn Gabby Petito

'He caught my eye from across the room': Theo Usherwood details assault and removal from Labour fringe event

'I knew it'd be rowdy': LBC's political editor forced out of Labour fringe event

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Labour MP struggled to answer the question

Labour MP struggles to answer if it's 'transphobic to say only women have a cervix'
Angela Rayner's 'scum' comments 'bring Labour politics into the gutter', says Tory Vice Chair

Angela Rayner's 'scum' comments 'bring Labour politics into the gutter', says Tory VC
Tory MP calls on retired HGV drivers to return to work to save Christmas

Tory MP calls on retired HGV drivers to return to work to save Christmas
David Lammy: 'Clearly we are heading for a winter of discontent'

David Lammy: 'Clearly we are heading for a winter of discontent'
Maajid Nawaz: It's 'wrong' for Remainers to say 'I told you so' about lorry driver shortage

Maajid Nawaz: It's wrong for Remainers to say 'I told you so' about lorry driver shortage
Panic-buying fuel is 'bad news' for business, petrol station owner tells LBC

Panic-buying fuel is 'bad news', petrol station owner tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London