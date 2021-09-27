Tank up: Boris Johnson looking to draft in army in bid to stop chaos at pumps

The army could be drafted in to help with the crisis. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be considering bringing in the army to drive fuel tankers as "frenzied buying" continues at petrol pumps.

Emergency measures were triggered on Sunday evening when Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng chose to suspend competition laws for the fuel industry, allowing suppliers to target filling stations running low.

However, Mr Johnson is set to mull whether to follow that by taking the drastic step of drafting in the army on Monday, according to multiple reports.

It comes after demand for fuel shot up by 500 per cent over the weekend, as concern grew over the shortage of drivers.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps previously refused to rule out military assistance when quizzed on the issue by LBC’s Nick Ferrari.

The minister stumbled when he was asked about Operation Escalin, which would see lorry drivers replaced by the military.

He later went on to say: "Well, I'll look at all of these things and military… it could be a wide range of different things from of course helping to test, to helping to drive."

"There's plenty of fuel in the refineries, there's no shortage of fuel, it is only the question of the delivery and it's not the situation as we've seen in the country before, where the distribution network's on strike or blockaded or anything like that," he added.

Worry over depleted stocks led Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to act following a meeting with oil companies on Sunday.

He opted to temporarily exempt the industry from the Competition Act, allowing them to share information so they could target areas where fuel supply was running particularly low.

Invoking what is known as the Downstream Oil Protocol, Mr Kwarteng said: "While there has always been and continues to be plenty of fuel at refineries and terminals, we are aware that there have been some issues with supply chains.

"This is why we will enact the protocol to ensure industry can share vital information and work together more effectively to ensure disruption is minimised."

Panic buying at petrol stations has seen queues of motorists blocking roads up and down the country.

Despite pleas from the Government to stop, with them stressing there is no shortage of fuel, many forecourts have been forced to close due to panic buying causing fuel to run out as well as fights breaking out.

In Bromley Hill, an ambulance travelling to a patient collided with a car after getting caught up in the chaos.

The London Ambulance Service said it was out of action for a short time after but another crew attended to the patient.

Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, told LBC some petrol brands are seeing as many as 90 per cent of their sites running dry.

He said: "We did a straw poll yesterday morning of a number of our members who have around 200 sites between them.

"Fifty per cent of those we spoke to said their sites were dry and some actually said 90 per cent of their sites were dry, so it is on a company-by-company basis and almost on a brand-by-brand basis because some oil companies are still relatively okay in terms of deliveries."