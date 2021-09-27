Get key workers to front of queue for petrol, No10 urged as fuel panic cripples country

27 September 2021, 16:17 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 16:45

Sadiq Khan has called for key workers to go to the front of the queue
Sadiq Khan has called for key workers to go to the front of the queue. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Mayor of London was today leading calls for designated petrol stations for key workers, demanding the Government take "the necessary steps".

It comes amid scenes of panic buying of fuel across England sparked by fears of disruption to supply chain.

For days now, long queues have developed at petrol stations, with pumps running dry.

Sadiq Khan said: "As the current reductions in fuel delivery affect petrol stations across the capital, it is essential that key workers are able to get fuel to travel to work and provide the services our city needs.

"In the fuel crisis of September 2000, the government brought in rules designating specific filling stations for essential workers, enabling the capital to keep moving.

"The Government must urgently look at taking the necessary steps putting such measures in place, so that those key workers who have to drive to work can do so.

"We will continue to monitor developments closely and advise the Government on required actions."

Leading unions have also warned healthcare staff and other key workers should have priority access to fuel amid supply issues.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said that as pumps run dry "there is a real risk that NHS staff won't be able to do their jobs".

Unison called on ministers to use emergency powers to "designate fuel stations for the sole use of key workers".

And the Royal College of Nursing warned that the fuel supply problems could see patient care compromised as it backed calls for health and care workers to be prioritised.

It comes amid reports of doctors being unable to get to work due to the fuel crisis.

Campaign group EveryDoctor said that at least one NHS organisation held an emergency meeting after staff were unable to attend.

A hospital consultant in Bedfordshire told the organisation, which represents 1,700 doctors: "We had an emergency discussion this morning. Two consultants in our department are out and can't get to work. Two others on reserve. All four petrol stations within four miles of our hospital are closed with no fuel."

More follows...

