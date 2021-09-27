Breaking News

UK fuel industry insists 'there is plenty of fuel' available amid panic buying

27 September 2021, 16:53 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 17:04

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Daisy Stephens

The UK fuel industry has insisted "there is plenty of fuel" available and demand is expected to "return to its normal levels in the coming days".

BP, Shell and Esso are among those to have issued a joint statement stressing that it is working with the government to ensure there is enough fuel accessible to drivers across the country.

In the statement issued by the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said: "There is plenty of fuel at UK refineries and terminals, and as an industry we are working closely with the government to help ensure fuel is available to be delivered to stations across the country.

"As many cars are now holding more fuel than usual, we expect that demand will return to its normal levels in the coming days, easing pressures on fuel station forecourts. We would encourage everyone to buy fuel as they usually would.

"We remain enormously grateful to all forecourt staff and HGV drivers for working tirelessly to maintain supplies during this time."

More follows...

