Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

By Seán Hickey

The Shadow Foreign Secretary tells LBC she has been 'physically threatened' on a number of occasions and doesn't feel safe as an MP.

"I wonder whether you have ever found your safety compromised" Tom Swarbrick asked Lisa Nandy MP, as concerns over MP safety grow in the wake of the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess.

"There have been a number of incidents in the last few years where I have been physically threatened" the Shadow Foreign Secretary admitted, telling listeners that MPs "deal with a lot of online hatred and abuse".

"I don't feel particularly safe, being honest, doing the job" she told Tom.

She maintained however, that as a public representative "this is just something in the end where you have to make a personal decision whether you can live with that constant drumbeat of abuse".

Ms Nandy shared the chilling toll of physical and online abuse on MPs: "You often wonder whether today's going to be the day where something happens."

"Has it gotten worse in recent years?" Tom wondered. The Shadow Foreign Secretary said that online abuse has definitely intensified.

"It comes into the real world and it's not just in surgery either" she added.

Ms Nandy concluded by condemning the actions of any person who attacks a public representative: "This isn't just an attack on us, this is an attack on free society."