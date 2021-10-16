Breaking News

Terror suspect quizzed over MP's murder understood to be named Ali Harbi Ali

16 October 2021, 21:00 | Updated: 16 October 2021, 22:03

Sir David Amess was killed at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea.
Sir David Amess was killed at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The name police have for the man suspected of murdering MP Sir David Amess is understood to be Ali Harbi Ali.

The man was arrested after Southend West MP Sir David Amess was stabbed at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday.

The Met Police confirmed officers arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of the MP's murder.

Detectives are treating what happened as a terror incident and said early inquiries suggested a possible link to Islamist extremism.

A warrant of further detention was granted on Saturday and the man is continuing to be questioned by detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

He can now be held until October 22 under the Terrorism Act.

Read more: Hundreds attend candlelit vigil for MP Sir David Amess as police continue to quiz suspect

Read more: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer leave flowers to Sir David Amess after 'terror incident'

In a statement on Saturday, Scotland Yard said: "Late on Friday, whilst in police custody, the man was subsequently further detained under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and he is now being held at a London police station.

"On Saturday, detectives were granted a warrant of further detention at Westminster Magistrates' Court, allowing them to keep the man in custody until October 22, when the warrant expires.

"As part of the fast-paced investigation, officers have attended three addresses in the London area and conducted searches. One of these searches has concluded and the others are ongoing.

"A post-mortem examination has taken place today."

A knife used in the attack was recovered at the scene of the incident, and no one else was treated for injuries.

It was formally declared a terrorism incident by Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon.

Detectives have urged any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to contact police.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please call police in confidence on 0800 789 321. 

Anyone with moving footage or pictures is asked to submit them via the UK Police Image Appeal website

