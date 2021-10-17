Sir David Amess: Suspect's father 'is ex-adviser to Somali prime minister'

Sir David was fatally stabbed on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The father of the terror suspect held on suspicion of killing Sir David Amess is a former adviser to the prime minister of Somalia, reports say.

Harbi Ali Kullane said he is "traumatised" by the arrest of his British-born son, Ali Harbi Ali.

The 25-year-old was detained on suspicion of murder and police are using anti-terror laws to keep holding him until Friday.

Kullane, speaking to The Sunday Times, said at his sister's home in North London: "I'm feeling very traumatised. It's not something that I expected or even dreamt of."

Sir David, a Tory MP of nearly 40 years, was stabbed to death in Leigh-on-Sea, near Southend in Essex.

Armed police descended on Belfairs Methodist Church and an air ambulance was deployed, but paramedics were unable to save him.

The Metropolitan Police declared the incident an act of terrorism, with its early inquiries indicating "a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism".

Tributes to the politician outlined his devotion to representing his constituency of Southend West, where his website said he would hold surgeries with voters twice a month.

Boris Johnson united with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to leave flowers at the scene.

Mr Johnson's note described the 69-year-old MP as a "fine parliamentarian and much-loved colleague and friend".

They were joined by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has asked police to review security arrangements for all MPs.

Flags were lowered at Parliament in respect to Sir David and a vigil was held on Saturday evening.