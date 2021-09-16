AUKUS alliance 'the consequence of Chinese behaviour', declares ex-Aussie foreign Minister

16 September 2021, 15:37

By Seán Hickey

The new AUKUS alliance will halt 'Chinese power and influence' in the Indo-Pacific region, this former Australian Foreign Minister insists.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden declared a military alliance with Australia this week, which will provide the Australian military with nuclear-powered submarines.

Former Australian Foreign Minister Alexander Downer told Tom Swarbrick that the alliance is an effort to pin back Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Read more: 'STAB IN THE BACK': French FURIOUS and China warns of ARMS RACE over nuclear pact

"They in a way have put themselves in this position by being so aggressive towards the west including to Australia", he said in the immediate aftermath of the announcement.

He said that his successors won't be expecting dialogue with China in the coming days: "They don't actually speak to Australian ministers...they just put Australia in the freezer."

Read more: What is AUKUS? Why has the deal been struck? And why is France so ANGRY?

Tom wondered what Mr Downer expected "the end point to be" in the AUKUS alliance.

He predicted "a limitation on China's capacity to influence and power in the Indo-Pacific region."

Mr Downer argued that without the AUKUS alliance, "they would be able to turn countries in the region into client states."

"This is the consequence of Chinese behaviour" he concluded.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Catherine Cargill was one of the first people to be offered a Covid booster jab

NHS worker becomes one of first to get booster jab as programme kicks off
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has apologised "unreservedly" for the crisis in the Scottish ambulance service.

Military may be brought in after 'man dies waiting for 40 HOURS for an ambulance'
Aukus will provide Australia with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, but the French aren't too happy about it

What is AUKUS? Why has the deal been struck? And why is France so ANGRY?
Emma Raducanu has been reunited with her parents after her historic US Open win

Emma Raducanu REUNITED with parents after HISTORIC US Open win
Leaseholders are set to descend on the capital to protest against the cladding scandal

Cladding CRISIS: Exhausted leaseholders to protest outside Parliament TODAY
M&S chief Archie Norman hinted at the closure of stores in an exclusive interview with LBC on Monday.

M&S blames Brexit and closes 11 French stores days after boss BLASTED EU red tape on LBC
A mother has been charged with the murder of her five-year-old daughter at a home in Ealing, west London.

London mum charged with murder of 5-year-old daughter

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak with in connection a reported rape in Watling Park, Edgware.

Police in CCTV hunt for attacker after woman is raped in London park
Maajid Nawaz: Afghanistan withdrawal was 'strategic' to focus on China

Maajid Nawaz: 'Strategic' Afghan withdrawal made to focus on China
Ex-cops blast police response to Insulate Britain protesters

Ex-cops BLAST police response to climate protesters who targeted M25

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

7 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

Ages ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile