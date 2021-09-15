Breaking News

UK joins new alliance with US to TAKE ON China – and will help build new NUCLEAR SUBS

15 September 2021, 22:03 | Updated: 15 September 2021, 22:20

The new alliance is made as China continues to assert itself in world affairs
The new alliance is made as China continues to assert itself in world affairs. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The UK is now part of a new alliance designed to counter an increasingly powerful China.

Britain will join the US and Australia in the "AUKUS" pact, which which will see the three countries "defend our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific".

At the heart of the deal – and in a powerful message to the increasingly assertive Chinese government – the three states will work together on new nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

Boris Johnson said: "The UK, Australia and US are natural allies – while we may be separated geographically, our interests and values are shared.

Read more: Boris Johnson drops plan for vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events

"The AUKUS alliance will bring us closer than ever, creating a new defence partnership and driving jobs and prosperity.

"This partnership will become increasingly vital for defending our interests in the Indo-Pacific region and, by extension, protecting our people back at home."

All three are close allies but this agreement appears to formalise the arrangement. The UK and US are closely intwined through the "special relationship" and NATO.

The countries have various agreements with each other, and are part of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence network with Canada and New Zealand.

Recently, Australia has ordered up to nine of the advanced UK-designed Type 26 frigates and trained its armed forces with the British Army's elite Gurkhas.

The UK, which has aimed to pivot more towards the Indo-Pacific region, has also deployed its new HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier into that part of the world.

A recent defence review said the region is at the centre of competing countries, facing potential flashpoints, nuclear proliferation, terrorism and climate change issues.

A joint statement said: "The endeavour we launch today will help sustain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

"For more than 70 years, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, have worked together, along with other important allies and partners, to protect our shared values and promote security and prosperity.

"Today, with the formation of AUKUS, we recommit ourselves to this vision."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Insulate Britain protesters block a slip road from the M25 at Junction 25

Three arrested 'across UK' on suspicion of orchestrating Insulate Britain protests
Boris Johnson will speak tonight with US president Joe Biden

Boris Johnson to hold briefing on 'national security' announcement TONIGHT
Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle has shown the PM's ruthless side

Analysis: Boris Johnson brought a ruthless edge to the reshuffle, writes Ben Kentish
Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle has been sweeping and brutal

Raab DEMOTED, Williamson AXED and Truss to FOREIGN SEC in major Cabinet reshuffle
US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles

FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse – Simone Biles
The pair are on the Time's list of the 100 most influential people of 2021

Harry and Meghan make Time's list of 100 most influential people - and named as 'ICONS'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sacked Gavin Williamson 'was more Sunday League than Premier League'

Gavin Williamson 'was more Sunday League than Premier League'
'Britain NEEDS ISIS bride Begum's help to fight terrorism' - Maajid Nawaz

'Britain NEEDS ISIS bride Begum's help to fight terrorism' - Maajid Nawaz
'This is levelling down': Universal credit caller hits out at benefit cut

'This is levelling down': Universal Credit recipient hits out at benefit cut
Health Secretary won't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

Sajid Javid doesn't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

DUP leader: Northern Ireland being used to 'punish the UK' for Brexit

DUP leader: Northern Ireland being used to 'punish the UK' for Brexit
Caller's plea to repeal assisted dying law leaves LBC listeners in tears

Caller's plea to repeal assisted dying law leaves LBC listeners in tears

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London