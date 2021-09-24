Motorists rage as fuel shortage fears spark panic buying at pumps

Ministers meeting for urgent talks on how to solve HGV driver crisis

Long queues start at petrol pumps as drivers fear shortages

But AA and No10 says there is no shortage of fuel and drivers should "buy as normal"

BP says tens of petrol forecourts in its 1,200-strong network are experiencing shortages

Drivers queue for petrol in Nottingham. Picture: @gaynordrake

By Asher McShane

Furious motorists vented their anger today as they faced huge queues at pumps despite No10 telling them to "keep buying fuel as normal."

On LBC this morning Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was asked whether the military could be drafted in to drive HGVs. He replied: "I certainly won't rule anything out at all, we will look at all the various contingency measures."

On LBC this morning Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was asked whether the military could be drafted in to drive HGVs. He replied: "I certainly won't rule anything out at all, we will look at all the various contingency measures."

But there were scenes of long queues emerging today with customers reported closed pump and queues of up to 45 minutes to fill up their cars as thousands of worried customers decided to fill up.

One woman shared pictures of drivers filling up jerry cans of petrol. One customer waiting for fuel posted online: "Filling up their Mercs and shiny 4x4s that only leave their driveways on Sundays. One even filling up their cans for the lawnmower!! 'We're all in this together?!' Nope 'Every man for himself!!"

This motorist said it seemed like "every man for himself" at the pumps. Picture: @MumsterTrish

Another person posted a picture of a huge queue of cars waiting for petrol at Sainsbury's at Castle Marina in Nottingham at 12.15 today. She posted: "Could barely get into the shop to peruse the empty shelves. This is a mere fraction of the queue for fuel. Ushers at car park entrance... Police presence... Madness."

Photos from Maidenhead and Leeds also showed cars waiting in long queues to reach the pumps.

I just want to get #petrol so I can drive home 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/5PxMFr0S32 — Hetty (@HettyVonSpooky) September 24, 2021

Another person trying to fill up his motorbike on the A20 at Hothfield wrote: "Plan scuppered. You can't get petrol anywhere. Is the UK unique in empty shelves, labour shortages, queues for petrol, rocketing utility bills...."

Briony Allder wrote on twitter: "Only 5 mile range left so had to visit petrol station. It was rammed and the staff were talking about how they expect the pumps to run dry by lunch."

A large queue of cars at a garage in Hothfield in Kent. Picture: @EurostarGeorge

Varun Shivdasani posted: "Thanks for the 45 minute queues to get petrol... Thanks for the food shortages ..thanks for putting an end to free travel to the EU."

Ministers will meet this afternoon for urgent talks on how to address the current shortage of lorry drivers and resolve the situation after a small number of petrol stations were forced to close.

Grant Shapps said today that motorists should "carry on as normal".

BP said yesterday it had closed a "handful" of its petrol forecourts due to a lack of available fuel.

A "small number" of Tesco refilling stations have also been impacted, said Esso owner ExxonMobil, which runs the sites.

Last night, five petrol stations on the BP network out of as many as 1,300 were understood to be affected.

Grant Shapps said: "The others, Asda, Morrisons and other supermarkets, are saying they have no problems, as have other petrol companies."

At a meeting a week ago BP reportedly told the Government that the company was struggling to get fuel to its forecourts.

Its head of UK retail Hanna Hofer described the situation as "bad, very bad", according to a report by ITV News.

BP had "two-thirds of normal forecourt stock levels required for smooth operations", she said.

The AA has said that most of the UK's forecourts are working as they should amid worries over supply of petrol at some sites.

"There is no shortage of fuel and thousands of forecourts are operating normally with just a few suffering temporary supply chain problems," said AA president Edmund King.

"Fridays and the weekend always tend to be busier on forecourts as drivers either combine filling up with shopping runs, prepare for weekend trips or refuel for the start of the new working week.

"Drivers should not fill up outside their normal routines because, even if the occasional petrol station is temporarily closed, others just down the road will be open.

"It is now clear that there have been occasional delays over recent weeks that have been managed with hardly anyone noticing. This was a manageable problem."