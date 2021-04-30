Nick Ferrari hits out at 'barbaric' care home isolation rules

30 April 2021, 12:28 | Updated: 30 April 2021, 12:30

By Tim Dodd

Care home residents in England are being "put in solitary confinement" and "incarcerated for 14 days", Nick Ferrari says.

He began by saying: "Guidance says that residents who leave a care home, even for a walk in the park, must isolate alone in their room for 14 days on their return.

"I think that is wholly and utterly unforgivable."

Comparing the state of Covid in the UK with the start of the pandemic, Nick said: "At the heart of the pandemic 12 months ago...actually, I could probably see it just about.

"Bare in mind - was it yesterday or the day before that Jonathan Van Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, said it was 'incredibly safe' for two vaccinated people to meet together to have a cup of tea?

READ MORE: Covid jabs could be required for care home staff in England

"And there are now [millions of people] living in parts of the country where Covid is virtually non-existent or safe."

Nick then commented on the Daily Mail's report that the UK's 400,000 care home residents have been trapped within the same four walls for the past 13 months.

Nick said: "I don't know that you could treat animals like that without there being an outcry."

READ MORE: Covid: Care homes 'failed' by rapid lateral flow test rollout, expert warns

