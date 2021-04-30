'My grandmother has to self-isolate in a care home for two weeks for visiting the dentist'

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a Shelagh Fogarty caller revealed her grandmother is having to self-isolate in a care home for two weeks after visiting the dentist.

Louise in Henley made the comment to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty amid controversy surrounding self-isolation rules for care home residents.

At present, care home residents are required by Government guidance to self-isolate for 14 days each time they leave their facility.

She told LBC that her grandmother's experience in her care home during the Covid crisis has been "miserable".

Speaking of her grandmother's isolation, Louise said: "She's in isolation at the moment because she had to go to the dentist on Friday.

"So she's [in] two weeks [of] isolation now, which restricts us for birthday visits.

"Anything we take in has to be quarantined for three days...There doesn't seem to be much common sense or pragmatism being applied necessarily."

Shelagh told Louise "it sounds like [her grandmother] is in detention".

Speaking of care homes more broadly, Shelagh said: "They're meant to serve the people who live there, not the other way around."

