'PM has let us down so much I'll believe roadmap when I see it,' says hotel owner

By Fiona Jones

Sandon Complex owner Kate Stewart tells LBC she is "unconfident" in the PM's roadmap to recovery and will "believe it when she sees it."

Her comments came in response to Boris Johnson saying he is "very optimistic" about removing all of England's Covid restrictions by June 21.

Speaking in the Commons on Monday he unveiled his four-stage roadmap, which he said will bring "incomparably better" lives in spring and summer.

As part of the roadmap, outdoor hospitality is set to reopen on April 12 and indoor hospitality is set to reopen no earlier than May 17.

Ms Stewart, who is the hospitality partner for Anfield Stadium, told Eddie: "I'm not excited one bit, Boris has let us down so many times that when he says something now, my attitude is I will believe it when I see it.

"I know we've got the vaccine now, but is it going to be rolled out enough to stop another outbreak after that happening? I wish more than anything that what Boris says is right and he can adhere to what he said but am I confident? No I'm not."

She branded it overambitious "to say in three months time there's going to be no Covid restrictions whatsoever - we've been in this for a year."

"To say in three months they're going to totally eradicate social distancing, everything else, I think it's very very ambitious."

Kate Stewart told Eddie her business has gone from "absolutely booming" to "zero income" - and as her business can only function with Liverpool fans being in the grounds, she cannot enjoy the May 17 indoor hospitality launch.

She pointed out that the football season ends in May so she will have to keep her 150-strong staff gainfully employed: "I haven't done anything wrong, my business has been taken away from me."

What lockdown easing will look like:

Step 1

March 8

All schools to reopen

Outdoor school sports and activities allowed to resume

People allowed outdoors recreationally on a one-plus-one basis

Care home residents permitted one regular visitor and will be able to hold hands

Funerals to allow up to 30 people and weddings will allow 6

March 29

Up to six people or people from two households in outdoor spaces

Outdoor sports facilities to reopen (eg Tennis, Basketball courts)

Organised adult or children's sports activities can return

Outdoor child and parent groups can return (up to 15 parents)

Step 2 - after five weeks of Step 1, no earlier than April 12

Non-essential retail to open

Outdoor hospitality can reopen

Gyms and indoor leisure open for individual use

Hairdressers and personal care services can reopen

Outdoor attractions such as zoos, drive-thru cinemas and theme parks can reopen.

Driving lessons can reopen

Funeral wakes, weddings and receptions can have up to 15 people

Step 3 - after five weeks of Step 2, no earlier than May 17

Indoor hospitality, with no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcoholic drinks, and no curfew. The requirement to order, eat and drink while seated (‘table service’) will remain

30 person limit outdoors - rule of six will apply indoors (subject to conditions)

International travel may be allowed (subject to conditions)

Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open

Indoor entertainment, such as museums, cinemas and children’s play area can open

Remaining accommodation, such as hotels, hostels and B&Bs will be allowed to operate

Adult indoor group sports and exercise classes

Some large events, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events

Significant life events allowed up to 30 people

Step 4 - after at least five weeks of Step 3, no earlier than June 21