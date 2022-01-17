Caller tells LBC he was a Conservative 'up until Boris Johnson took over'

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment an Eddie Mair caller said he was a Conservative "up until Boris Johnson took over".

Michael in Basingstoke told LBC that he had joined the party in 1956.

Speaking of Boris Johnson, he said: "When he got elected, I cut up my card and returned it to headquarters.

"A lot of pressure [was] put on me to stay in the party and I refused.

"I also went to the hustings when he was up against Jeremy Hunt. He couldn't even tell the truth there. He told lies there."

Michael later told LBC that he doesn't think there's a way back for Boris Johnson to lead the country and the Conservative Party.

Eddie Mair asked Michael: "Is there a way back for you? Which leader might change your mind?"

Michael replied: "If the leader changed, I would almost certainly come back into the party."

