'This is the biggest tax-rising budget for nearly 30 years', IFS Director tells LBC

3 March 2021, 18:51 | Updated: 3 March 2021, 18:59

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies has branded Rishi Sunak's Budget the "biggest tax-rising Budget for nearly 30 years."

Reacting to Rishi Sunak's Budget Paul Johnson the Director of the IFS told Eddie Mair that the Chancellor is dealing with the country's debt "as if it was a war."

Highlighting comments made by the Chancellor that the debt incurred due to Covid might not be paid off for a generation Mr Johnson said a very big increase in corporation tax could pay for it.

Watch: MoneySavingExpert's Martin Lewis gives his instant take on the Budget 2021

The conversation comes after the Chancellor announced corporation tax will rise in the UK to levels not seen since 2011.

He told MPs in the Commons that the tax rate on profits made by businesses will increase from 19% to 25%, but will not be implemented until 2023.

Budget 2021 LIVE: Sunak freezes income tax threshold and hikes corporation tax

According to the Budget Red Book, it will see an extra £11.9 billion raised in 2023/24, £16.25 billion in 2024/25 and £17.2 billion in 2025/26.

The IFS Director told LBC while the Chancellor's budget was "all about the future," it was the "biggest tax rising budget for nearly 30 years."

Read more: Rishi Sunak says cost of Covid will hit £407bn as he unveils Spring Budget

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer accuses Rishi Sunak's Budget of 'papering over the cracks'

Watch the whole informative exchange in the video at the top of the page.

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

The former international development secretary was speaking on LBC

Cutting aid to Yemen is 'appalling dereliction of duty', Conservative MP says
Ticket sales show people are desperate for live events, says music industry agent

Ticket sales show people are desperate for live events, says music industry agent
Zara McDermott opens up on LBC about the trauma of being a revenge porn victim

Zara McDermott opens up on LBC about the trauma of being a revenge porn victim
Covid will become 'disease of the poor' if roadmap isn't changed, warns Independent SAGE member

Covid will become 'disease of the poor' if roadmap isn't changed, warns Independent SAGE member
CBI President 'optimistic' about PM's roadmap but calls for furlough extension

CBI President 'very optimistic' about PM's roadmap but calls for furlough extension
'PM has let us down so much I'll believe roadmap when I see it,' says hotel owner

'PM has let us down so much I'll believe roadmap when I see it,' says hotel owner

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo: A freight lorry disembarking at Belfast Port

EU says UK Irish Sea border grace period extension breaches post-Brexit obligations
Police were pelted with bottles as they tried to break up the party

Police officer knocked out while trying to shut down illegal house part in south London
The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

Stamp duty holiday extended: What exactly did Rishi Sunak announce in his Budget?
Charlie Elphicke was jailed for two years in September last year

Former MP Charlie Elphicke loses appeal against two-year jail term
Sir Keir Starmer delivers his response to Rishi Sunak's Budget

Sir Keir Starmer accuses Rishi Sunak's Budget of 'papering over the cracks'
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance