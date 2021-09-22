'What are you waiting for?!' Eddie Mair grills minister over eco mob injunction

By Seán Hickey

Eddie Mair clashes with the Crime and Policing minister over the government's slow action against Insulate Britain.

"This started nine days ago, it was apparent on day one what the problem was, why did you wait a week to get the injunction?" Eddie Mair asked Kit Malthouse MP.

The clash came on the day that an injunction was taken against Insulate Britain by government, making actions on the M25 now illegal.

Eddie slated the Minister for Crime and Policing after he claimed that it wasn't immediately apparent that Insulate Britain would be a recurring disturbance.

"We did see reoffending and that is why we've applied fo the injunction" Mr Malthouse clarified.

"Our job is to find the dividing line between the right to protest and other people's right to go about their lives."

"The police have been pretty assertive right from the start" he asserted, before clarifying that "taking this action through the injunction is exactly what we need."

"Why does this belated injunction only cover the M25 given they've already previously started action on the M11 and M3?" Eddie wondered.

Mr Malthouse was thrown off by the question, explaining that "when you apply for an injunction an area has to be defined." "Well why not add the M11 and M3?" Eddie interjected.

"What are you waiting for? You have to wait until they protest again?"

"If we need to take further action, then we will" the minister stressed.

Eddie pressured Mr Malthouse again: "What you're saying is you'll wait until they take more action and then you'll take out an injunction?"

"No." Mr Malthouse replied. "Well that's what you've told me!"

"You've just heard them say they'll go to prison", Eddie noted, referencing an impromptu press address Insulate Britain hosted outside the Home Office.

"Let's see" Mr Malthouse concluded.