'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

By EJ Ward

This is the moment Nick Ferrari tears a strip off an eco protester after the group blocked the M25 with horrendous consequences for one LBC listener.

After a devastated caller told LBC his mother has been left partially paralysed from a stroke, after being delayed six hours in traffic by climate protesters, Nick Ferrari challenged one of the eco mob.

Speaking to Insulate Britain spokesperson Liam Norton, Nick asked what the protester would say to the caller.

"Firstly, our hearts go out to Chris and his mother," Mr Norton said, branding it a "tragic situation."

Nick said he had only heard a "rather lame apology" as he called on the protester to justify his actions.

Responding to Nick's questions, Mr Norton said it sounded like the LBC presenter "can't emotionally connect with the truth."

"Don't lecture me," a visibly furious Nick Ferrari responded.

"You've just heard a caller explain how he watched his mother effectively drain away in front of his eyes for six hours. Don't lecture me!"

The eco mob spokesperson said he was talking to LBC about the "suffering of millions of people."

But, Nick said he was talking about the suffering of the caller's mother, which "you brought about with your colleagues."

"That woman effectively dying in front of her son's eyes is down to you and your colleagues, when are you going to stop with these lame apologies and accept this is not the way to protest?"

As the protester went to reply, Nick wasn't having any of it.

"I've had enough!"

"What's awful is that someone has virtually died because of your actions!"