'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

20 September 2021, 09:04

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is the moment Nick Ferrari tears a strip off an eco protester after the group blocked the M25 with horrendous consequences for one LBC listener.

After a devastated caller told LBC his mother has been left partially paralysed from a stroke, after being delayed six hours in traffic by climate protesters, Nick Ferrari challenged one of the eco mob.

Speaking to Insulate Britain spokesperson Liam Norton, Nick asked what the protester would say to the caller.

Watch: M25 eco protest delays left my mum paralysed from stroke, devastated caller tells LBC

"Firstly, our hearts go out to Chris and his mother," Mr Norton said, branding it a "tragic situation."

Nick said he had only heard a "rather lame apology" as he called on the protester to justify his actions.

Read more: Furious motorists clash with eco mob as fresh M25 protests cause huge traffic jam

Responding to Nick's questions, Mr Norton said it sounded like the LBC presenter "can't emotionally connect with the truth."

"Don't lecture me," a visibly furious Nick Ferrari responded.

"You've just heard a caller explain how he watched his mother effectively drain away in front of his eyes for six hours. Don't lecture me!"

The eco mob spokesperson said he was talking to LBC about the "suffering of millions of people."

But, Nick said he was talking about the suffering of the caller's mother, which "you brought about with your colleagues."

"That woman effectively dying in front of her son's eyes is down to you and your colleagues, when are you going to stop with these lame apologies and accept this is not the way to protest?"

As the protester went to reply, Nick wasn't having any of it.

"I've had enough!"

"What's awful is that someone has virtually died because of your actions!"

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'You don't know the numbers!' Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly
Nick Ferrari challenges Insulate Britain's Liam Norton

'Everyone is aware of the crisis': Nick Ferrari clashes with an Insulate Britain supporter
Environment Secretary: Culling Geronimo the alpaca was the right decision

Environment Secretary: Culling Geronimo the alpaca was the right decision
Ex-cops blast police response to Insulate Britain protesters

Ex-cops blast police response to climate protesters who targeted M25
'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I be head of Ofcom?'

'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I head Ofcom?'
Health Secretary won't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

Sajid Javid doesn't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Watch in Full: Iain Dale interviews Peter Shilton and Steph Shilton on gambling addiction

Watch in Full: Iain Dale interviews Peter Shilton and Steph Shilton on gambling addiction

3 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/09 | Watch again

4 days ago

DUP leader: Northern Ireland being used to 'punish the UK' for Brexit

DUP leader: Northern Ireland being used to 'punish the UK' for Brexit

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sacha Dench has been seriously injured and Dan Burton was killed in an accident

Climate activist seriously injured and staff member dies in tragic paramotor accident
Officers investigating the incident have released an image of a man they want to talk to

Women sexually assaulted after getting into car they believed was their taxi
Insulate Britain clashed with furious motorists on the M25

Furious motorists clash with eco mob as fresh M25 protests cause huge traffic jam
A row between Britain and France has been ignited by a security deal between Britain, the US and Australia

France pulls out of defence talks after 'stab in the back' from UK
Four people died at a house in Killamarsh

Four people found dead in Derbyshire house as police launch murder investigation
Taxpayers are facing a multi-billion pound bill

Gas price crisis: Taxpayers 'face multibillion pound bill' bailing out energy firms
Children as young as 12 will be able to get the Covid jab from Monday.

Children as young as 12 to be offered Covid jab from Monday

A body matching the description of the missing woman has been found.

Gabby Petito: Body 'matching the description' of missing woman found
'Women are bottom of the policy pile': Jess Phillips MP reacts to watchdog report

'Women are bottom of the policy pile': Jess Phillips MP reacts to watchdog report
Camilla Tominey blasts police for offering 'assistance' to Insulate Britain protesters

Camilla Tominey blasts police for offering 'assistance' to Insulate Britain protesters