Eco-mob's disruptive M25 protest resumes as they demand police slow down traffic

Eco-protesters have caused severe disruption on the M25. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Eco-campaigners have resumed their much-criticised M25 protest and blamed police for not reducing traffic speeds.

Insulate Britain has caused severe disruption as its activists blocked part of the busy motorway throughout last week.

LBC has been told about how a woman who suffered a stroke was delayed for six hours on her way to hospital and angry commuters have blasted the group for harming its own cause with their antics.

Now, Insulate Britain has taken aim at police for not implementing lower speeds for cars as their activists sprawl across the highway.

It said "this is a standard safety procedure when hazards occur on the motorway" – and the group revealed that its activists will be back on the M25 from 7am on Monday.

The group wrote a letter to Highways England, which said: "People's safety during this campaign has always been our primary objective.

Read more: 'You've ruined your cause': Driver takes on Insulate Britain supporter

Read more: 'Everyone is aware of the crisis': Nick Ferrari clashes with an Insulate Britain supporter

"Therefore, on the 16th September we passed a request to the police to slow down the traffic on the south west parts of the M25 network, as we were aware that supporters of the Insulate Britain campaign would be participating in acts of civil disobedience on that area.

"In the context of the horror of the climate crisis we believe that it is entirely proportionate to create disruption on the motorway network if it means the UK Government fulfils its legal obligation of staying below 2°C which will stop the unimaginable suffering for future generations.

"Our request was refused.

"We write now to request that you review this decision, as campaign supporters will be on the M25 network on Monday 20th September from 7 am.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told police to take "decisive action" last week against what she described as the "selfish" group's protest.

Officers were seen dragging campaigners away from the road on Friday after calls for them to clamp down on the protests.

On Saturday, one caller told LBC's Andrew Pierce how his mother suffered a stroke and he got caught up by the disruption en route to get medical help.

"I was caught for about six hours in traffic. I was doing a mission of mercy to help my mother," the caller, Chris, said.

"I was there with my mother for six hours watching her slip away, and I could do nothing."

He added: "When we got her to the hospital, the doctors said if we were to have gotten to them within 90 minutes, her symptoms, her recovery would have been minimal."