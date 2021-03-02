Ticket sales show people are desperate for live events, says music industry agent

By Sam Sholli

People are "desperate" to attend live events after Boris Johnson announced his roadmap out of lockdown, a music agent has told LBC.

The Prime Minister announced his roadmap out of lockdown last month, which seeks to ensure life in England is back to normal by July.

Meanwhile, Reading and Leeds music festivals and Birmingham Pride are examples of major events that have announced they will go ahead this summer in light of the Prime Minister's announcement.

Emma Banks, co-head of the Creative Artists Agency, told Eddie: "I think there's some hope and that's making everyone smile.

"After Boris Johnson's announcement last week, I think we had our first agents' meeting for months, probably a year, where people smiled.

"And it's not over yet, but we see some light at the end of the tunnel and the tunnel maybe isn't quite as long as we thought it was."

She went on to say: "We've seen in the last couple of weeks ticket sales, particularly for the festivals in August, have gone absolutely gangbusters.

"That's surely showing us people are desperate to go to events."