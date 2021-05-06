Former British ambassador calls for end to 'silly threats to cut off electricity'

6 May 2021, 16:35

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Former British Ambassador to France Lord Ricketts has called for an end to "silly threats" to cut of the electricity to the island of Jersey.

The statement comes amid rising tensions between the European Union country and the self-governing Crown dependency.

Royal Navy ships are patrolling the waters around Jersey amid an ongoing row between the island and France over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Dozens of French fishing vessels descended on Jersey on Thursday morning in what was said to have resembled an "invasion", before retreating after talks were held to ease tensions.

But former National Security Adviser Lord Ricketts said the Government of Jersey and the French fishermen should come to a "diplomatic solution."

Watch: French trawler rams UK boat as Jersey fishing stand-off escalates

He pointed out the lack of an issue between Gurnsey and French fishermen as he called for calm.

He branded the scenes off the coast of the island as a "classic day of French protest."

Watch: 'I told you so': James O'Brien's fiery clash with an ex-Brexit Party MEP on fishing

An estimated 60 boats approached the port of St Helier before dawn, with some reportedly having set out from France as early as 3am.

But he said the situation could only be resolved by "proper dialogue."

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

The caller was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Caller describes harrowing care home visit which left her 'shaken'
Smart motorways are an accident waiting to happen, caller tells LBC

Smart motorways are an accident waiting to happen, caller tells LBC
Peter Oborne (R) said Boris Johnson will be frightened of the new ethics adviser

Boris Johnson 'will be scared' of new ethics adviser, says journalist Peter Oborne
'Boris Johnson is the sort of man who couldn't care less about his own integrity'

'Boris Johnson is the sort of man who couldn't care less about his own integrity'
Summer holidays: when can Brits go abroad?

Summer holidays: when can Brits go abroad?

'BLM protests will be bigger and better': Activist reacts to Derek Chauvin's conviction

'BLM protests will be bigger and better': Activist reacts to Derek Chauvin's conviction

Latest News

See more Latest News

A £10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of Julia James' killer

£10,000 reward offered for information to find PSCO Julia James' killer
Kate called four-year-old Mila Sneddon, who featured in the duchess's Hold Still photography project.

Kate promises cancer patient, 4, she will wear pink in adorable phone call
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have celebrated Archie's second birthday

The Queen, Prince Charles and Kate send happy birthday messages to Archie
The Bank of England has hiked its expectation for the UK's post-Covid recovery

Bank of England upgrades UK growth forecast but holds interest rates
This is the moment a French boat appeared to ram into a UK vessel off Jersey

French trawler rams UK boat as Jersey fishing stand-off escalates
Executives at BA and other major groups have criticised the Government's tourism plans

Travel bosses blast 'too cautious' Government tourism plans ahead of traffic light system