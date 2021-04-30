'I told you so': James O'Brien's fiery clash with an ex-Brexit Party MEP on fishing

30 April 2021, 11:43 | Updated: 30 April 2021, 11:57

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is the fiery clash between James O'Brien and a former Brexit Party MEP which led to an "I told you so," from the LBC presenter.

"I thought our Prime Minister, our Government were going to take back control of our waters," former Brexit Party MEP June Mummery told James.

"But I explained to you in 2018 why that was impossible," James replied.

It wasn't the first time the pair had clashed.

The ex-MEP insisted if the UK "had taken back full control of our resource and the fish we would be in a completely different position."

The fish based conversation comes after fishermen in the North East accused the Government of abandoning them after it announced on Thursday it had failed to reach a deal with Norway on access to thousands of tonnes of cod.

When James asked the ex-politician where the UK could sell its fish, June shouted back some suggestions.

"We'll sell them to France, we'll sell it to Holland!"

But James pointed out the flaw in her argument, that you can't sell the fish if "you're not allowed to catch it."

As the two went head to head over fishing rights and who could buy fish caught in UK waters James had to remind the former MEP not to shout.

Playing a clip from 2018 when June promised to "take back full control of our waters and the resource," James asked who broke the pledge.

But, June denied she broke the promise, instead blaming the Government.

"I didn't do the deal," she replied.

June said she sat down with Boris Johnson and "he promised me we would take back full control of our waters."

"And I told you that was impossible in March of 2018," James replied.

James asked June how bad things were going for the fishing industry during Brexit, and her answer led to the LBC presenter having to donate £10 to charity.

"June Mummery, I told you so."

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page.

