Anton Ferdinand takes aim at Priti Patel's 'hypocrisy' on taking the knee

By Sam Sholli

Former Premier League footballer Anton Ferdinand has accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of 'hypocrisy' when it comes to her stance on taking the knee.

Last month, Ms Patel referred to taking the knee as "gesture politics" and when asked if England fans were right to boo the national football team taking the knee she responded by saying it was "a choice for them, quite frankly".

After alluding to Ms Patel having "been on the end of racial abuse herself", Mr Ferdinand said the Home Secretary was engaging in "hypocrisy" with her stance on taking the knee.

He also said: "I'm someone who has received a load of racial abuse on social media. You would never find me saying it's OK to boo a gesture that is against racial equality."

He added: "I don't know how many times we can say it as a football family, that this is not political."

Speaking of Priti Patel, he then said: "She is saying that it is a political gesture when the people who are doing it... are telling [her] the reasons.

"I don't understand how [she] can go against that and [she is] somebody who has been racially abused [herself]. It just doesn't make sense."

