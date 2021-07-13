'Seething' caller says after 35 years racism is still prevalent in football

13 July 2021, 11:02

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This caller says after 35 years very little has changed when it comes to racism in football.

Richard in Bristol told James his theory was that "Priti Patel is pretty much what she is, she doesn't care about the footballers."

The conversation comes after England footballer Tyrone Mings hit out at Priti Patel in her condemnation of the racist abuse faced by his teammates, after she previously called players taking the knee "gesture politics".

Richard said he believed when certain ethnic minority individuals reached positions of power in government that they found it hard to stand up for people of colour.

Telling James he was "seething," Richard said he had been seeing it "for the past 35-years."

Going back to football, the caller said he was left crying in Wembley due to the treatment received by John Barnes.

"Listening to the abhorrent, obscene gestures they're giving to a footballer wearing an England shirt."

The caller said, "35 years has gone, nothing has changed."

"Every black footballer, footballer of colour dignified themselves by letting it go over their heads," Richard said explaining "I could not do that."

Revealing he had played football, "to a certain level," Richard said when he had received verbal abuse on the pitch he would go and confront those fans, "in the stands."

Richard said he was a football fan who "doesn't go to football anymore and very rarely watches it on TV."

In an emotional explanation of his stance, he said all he would be able to do to show how he was left feeling, Richard said he would refuse to play for England.

"I'm not going to play for you, I'm not going to play for my country who is going to boo me when I'm out there doing my best and because of the colour of my skin."

Richard said the footballers were "doing the right thing, but we're not backing them up."

Politicians and public figures have slammed the racist hate faced by England players, in particular Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, on social media following their Euro 2020 final defeat.

The Home Secretary was among those to criticise the "vile" racist abuse that the players have been subjected to, writing on Twitter: "It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable."

However, in a response posted on Twitter, England defender Mings claimed Ms Patel had "stoke(d) the fire" after she previously refused to criticise fans who booed the team for taking the knee in protest against racial injustice.

He said: "You don't get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as 'Gesture Politics' & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we're campaigning against, happens."

Ms Patel declined to comment on his tweet.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds
James O'Brien: I don't trust the absolute cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet

James O'Brien: I don't trust the cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet
Italian caller tells James O'Brien why he's backing England in the Euro 2020 final

Italian caller tells James O'Brien why he's backing England in the Euro 2020 final
'They don't look like lottery winners': James O'Brien on England football squad

'They've climbed a mountain': James O'Brien on why this England squad is 'different'
James O'Brien's moving reaction to Priti Patel's new immigration policy

James O'Brien's moving reaction to Priti Patel's new immigration policy
James O'Brien's essential question about the Government's Covid strategy

James O'Brien's essential question about the Government's Covid strategy

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

2 days ago

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard trial

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard case

2 days ago

Ending mask-wearing leaves vulnerable millions 'no alternative'

Ending mask-wearing leaves vulnerable millions 'no alternative', warns MS charity founder

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Colin Pitchfork: Murderer to be freed from prison after Parole Board rejects Govt challenge
Health care workers in Greece and France will face sanctions if they do not get vaccinated against Covid-19

France and Greece introduce mandatory vaccines for health workers
Stand Up to Racism is holding a demonstration in Withington, Manchester today

Stand Up to Racism protest: Date, time and location for the Withington demonstration
British Transport Police have released images of two men they believe may have information who could help in the investigation.

Police hunt men after officer's face fractured as he helped injured Tube passenger
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has stressed any relaxation of Covid rules to Level 0 requires "care and caution".

Nicola Sturgeon to confirm if Scottish Covid-19 restrictions will ease on 19 July
Steve Barclay told LBC the scenes at Wembley won't affect the World Cup bid

Wembley scenes won't get in way of 2030 World Cup bid, Cabinet minister tells LBC
The cryptocurrency is increasingly being used in money laundering activity

Detectives make UK's largest ever seizure of Bitcoin

It is the second fire in a Covid ward in the country this year

Dozens killed as fire sweeps through Covid ward in Iraq

Lisa Nandy takes on Nick Ferrari over foreign aid cuts

'I'm criticising you!': Nick Ferrari clashes with Lisa Nandy over foreign aid cuts
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister says some businesses will use vaccine passports for 'comfort' of customers