'Boris Johnson is the sort of man who couldn't care less about his own integrity'

26 April 2021, 20:56

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller told LBC that Boris Johnson is "the sort of man who couldn't care less about his own intercity" amid claims of Tory sleaze.

Yousef in Newport began by responding to allegations that Boris Johnson said he would rather see "bodies pile high in their thousands" than order a third lockdown.

He said:"This is the sort of man who couldn't care less about his own integrity. He just continuously lies. He insults people [and] that sort of thing."

Yousef, who has lived in the UK for 19 years but us originally from East Africa, went on to reflect on the wider conduct of Boris Johnson's Government.

He told LBC: "This sort of behaviour that I see now from this Government reminds me of the banana republics that we have back home, where governments don't care about the people. They just enrich themselves with money."

He added: "That's what I'm seeing and it's actually quite sad to see because this is a first world country where there's ethics and morality is very important."

Yousef then said: "And the more people think 'it's OK, it's just Boris [Johnson] doing his own thing', what is eventually going to happen is the corruption is actually going to seep into society and we're going to be a nation where anything goes...[and] dishonesty is fine, and it's going to be a sad situation to live in."

Boris Johnson has referred allegations he made "bodies pile high in their thousands" comment as "total, total rubbish" during an election campaign visit to Wrexham on Monday.

READ MORE: James O'Brien gets to the heart of claims levelled against the PM
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon: PM's alleged 'bodies piled high' comment is 'all too believable'

