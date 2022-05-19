'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis

19 May 2022, 16:59

By Seán Hickey

This is the moment Eddie Mair catches out a Tory MP who says the country must 'move on' from Partygate and 'get on with day to day issues' like the cost of living crisis.

Boris Johnson was told today that he will not receive any more fines over partygate, after the Met concluded their investigation with 126 fines being issued to Downing Street staff and officials.

Conservative MP Shailesh Vara told Eddie Mair that it shows the "need to draw a line" under the whole affair. "I think it's time to draw a line and move on."

Mr Vara added that the Prime Minister "has apologised several times in the past" and has recognised the "enormous anger and upset" caused by Partygate, but "we've got to recognise that the police have done an independent and impartial investigation."

When asked if he was going to wait for the full release of Sue Gray's report before forgetting about Partygate completely, Mr Vara said "the circumstances and criteria have changed", reminding Eddie that the police took over the investigation.

He said the government of course awaits the findings of the report, but the government must now tackle the cost of living crisis.

"Why do you think they're still waiting for that help?" Eddie asked, staggering the MP.

"Why isn't the government doing more to help people who are struggling?"

Mr Vara maintained that the government "continues to look at the matter" and is standing by to act, reiterating how his constituents have been in contact to share how badly they are struggling to feed themselves and pay their bills.

Eddie was furious, asking why Mr Vara was using the cost of living crisis as an excuse to bury scrutiny over Partygate whilst acknowledging the government isn't doing enough. "We haven't said it's not enough", the Tory MP said.

"I am telling them the...government hasn't taken anything off the table."

"You don't need a crystal ball to see people are suffering now!" An apoplectic Eddie snapped, to which Mr Vara repeated yet again that the government "are making policies now that are having a direct impact on people."

