Caller, who lost mother, brands PM a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

19 May 2022, 15:50 | Updated: 19 May 2022, 15:53

By Sam Sholli

This caller, whose mother died over year ago, brands Boris Johnson a "proven liar" before breaking down in tears.

Tina in Oxfordshire told Shelagh that her mother died over a year ago and that she took her own life.

The exchange between the LBC caller and Shelagh Fogarty has come after the Met Police has concluded its partygate investigation.

The investigation into lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall has resulted in a total of 126 fines being issued.

Tina said: "And, I mean, what is the matter with the Tory Party that they want to have man there that is a proven liar who...will squirm his way out of anything?"

Speaking of her mother, Tina said: "She took her own life because she could not bear the isolation. She was almost deaf and virtually blind."

The Prime Minister was told by the Met Police that he faced "no further action" and that he will not receive a second fine for breaching Covid laws, Downing Street said.

Tina also told Shelagh: "And I had to go a funeral with my siblings and I couldn't touch any of them. I wasn't allowed to hug my younger brother and sister as they howled and we all stood at a distance from mum. It was unspeakable.

"And I feel like he's almost laughing because we were stupid enough to obey the rules that he set in place."

Tina told Shelagh of a period of time before her mother died when only one person was allowed to visit her.

She said: "Only one person was allowed. And so we elected my older brother, because he wasn't working. I couldn't go for health reasons and my other brother has his own issue."

Tina later broke down in tears, and said that she feels like she failed her mother.

